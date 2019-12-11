The Half Moon Bay City Council voted unanimously to change zoning code, at least temporarily, in an effort to boost retail and restaurants on a four-block stretch of Main Street. The decision, in a special meeting on Dec. 5, effectively outlawed some potential new businesses between Correas Street and Pilarcitos Creek on the city’s main drag.
The decision came in the form of an “urgency interim ordinance” and the action differs in subtle but important ways from the council’s usual process. It goes into effect immediately. The City Council will consider extending provisions beyond their 45-day urgency limits during a regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 17.
The impetus was what City Councilman Robert Brownstone termed a “creeping” intrusion of office space and professional uses of storefronts in the 300, 400, 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street. City officials contend that insurance offices, law firms and similar uses interrupt the retail landscape and detract from the experience that attracts shoppers and diners downtown.
Half Moon Bay Community Development Director Jill Ekas noted a distinction between “active” and “passive” uses of first-floor storefronts in the area. Active uses, she said, are those that encourage visitors with inviting window treatments and plenty of reasons to step inside. The category would include most retail shops and restaurants. As examples of passive uses, she showed photos of the Think Wrong office at 432 Main St. as well as the State Farm Insurance office at 543 Main St.
“It’s all about foot traffic,” she said.
Ekas calculated that 42 percent of the Main Street frontage in the four blocks in question is already given to passive commercial uses. She acknowledged some gray areas exist between truly active and passive uses, such as her own City Hall office, which attracts some foot traffic but can also appear less than appealing to visiting shoppers.
Two representatives of the business community — from the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau as well as from the Downtown Association — spoke in favor of the move at the sparsely attended special meeting. And all four council members present suggested a thriving retail district needs protection from other uses.
The decision comes as the city Planning Commission considers the future of what the city is now calling its “Heritage Main Street.” That process began in July.
City officials say the matter is now urgent, requiring a detour from regular process, because of the potential for more conversions from retail to
office uses in the near future. By state law, municipalities may enact urgency ordinances only where public safety, health or welfare is concerned and they require a four-fifths super-majority for passage. Thursday’s vote passed 4-0. Councilmember Adam Eisen was absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So I’m clear, the gray-walled northeast corner of Main at Kelly, across from City Hall, falls into the passive bucket?
"City acts to take property rights on Main Street"
Fixed it for ya.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.