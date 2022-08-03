The “new normal” shaped by the pandemic means many are more wary of a scratchy throat, find medical masks stuffed in their pockets and can launch Zoom with their eyes closed. Many have also grown to love dining “al fresco.”
A report released by a San Mateo County civil grand jury in July examined the status of outdoor dining in the county and recommended that cities prioritize permit compliance and create updated outdoor dining guidelines.
Between March 2020 and March 2021, the grand jury found restaurant indoor dining was closed 78 percent of the time in San Mateo County. Cities responded by easing the permit requirements for restaurants looking to expand business outside. Now, while cities like San Mateo are threatening to tear down any parklets built in the pandemic that do not meet specific criteria, Half Moon Bay is encouraging more local restaurants to expand into the public right of way.
In April this year, the City Council approved a parklet permitting program to get more restaurants into the street. Half Moon Bay Community Preservation Specialist Joe Butcher said that two restaurants are currently taking advantage of the program and in the process of obtaining parklet permits. Only four other Half Moon Bay restaurants currently have set up in the public right of way, he added. Many others, however, have private outdoor dining spaces.
While outdoor dining was nothing new to San Mateo County, where mild weather provides an ideal al fresco atmosphere, the report, titled “Waiter! There’s a Car in My Soup!” focused on the expansion of outdoor dining into the public right of way due to the relaxation of permit requirements. It found that parklets, or public parking spaces repurposed as dining patios, nearly tripled across the county.
Sacrilege Kitchen and Brewery expanded its outdoor dining with parklets built in the summer of 2020. “I honestly don’t know if we would’ve made it through if we didn’t have those extra tables outside,” said owner Joe Pacini.
Although many people are comfortable eating inside once more, the parklets’ appeal is unwavering.
“It allows for people-watching on the street and all of that,” Pacini said. “People love it.”
Sacrilege Kitchen and Brewery did not invest much into the original parklets because Pacini was unsure of whether they would be allowed to stick around permanently. Now that the city has affirmed that parklets can be part of the permanent infrastructure, he plans to upgrade them.
A San Francisco urban activist created and coined the term “parklet” in 2005
when he unrolled turf grass onto a public parking spot, added a bench and potted plant to create a mini park. Now, “parklets” refer to any public parking spot repurposed for recreational use. While the activist’s aim may have been to reclaim parking spots for more democratic public uses, the idea was capitalized on by restaurants to create outdoor dining patios.
