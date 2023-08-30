Princeton

A new outdoor bar of sorts is about to take flight in Princeton after some delays over permitting and construction.

After almost two years, multiple submissions of building permit applications and countless hours in a labor of love, Meredith Kasyan is making final preparations to open the gates to OceanCiders outdoor lounge overlooking Princeton Harbor. 

A soft opening will take place from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday with live music by No Static, special snacks and, of course, a wide selection of ciders on tap.

