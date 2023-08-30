After almost two years, multiple submissions of building permit applications and countless hours in a labor of love, Meredith Kasyan is making final preparations to open the gates to OceanCiders outdoor lounge overlooking Princeton Harbor.
A soft opening will take place from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday with live music by No Static, special snacks and, of course, a wide selection of ciders on tap.
The long journey to this point started with a simple desire to open the kind of place where Kasyan herself wanted to hang out. All she needed was a loveseat swing, a fire pit and a curated selection of ciders.
After running a theater in Palo Alto for 20 years, Kasyan moved to the coast with her husband. Their new home has everything they wanted, except a casual venue where she could enjoy the drink she has a passion for.
So Kasyan set out to fill the gap. In December 2021 she leased a property from the San Mateo County Harbor District next to the post office in El Granada. For nine months she dutifully paid the rent while trying to meet all of the requirements to park a tap trailer on the empty lot. She looked forward to inviting guests to sip a glass of the fermented fruit juice while looking out at the ocean.
When the plans fell through due to insurmountable issues with water and parking, Kasyan wasn’t ready to give up. She pleaded her case to her contacts at the Harbor District who then suggested the possibility of the lot adjacent to Half Moon Bay Kayak Co.
Another year of persistence is about to pay off, but not without tribulations. Kasyan said the second site itself was ready within a few days. She kept it simple by not buying any of the furnishings. “We spent a lot of time on Craigslist (looking for free furniture) and did a lot of power washing and sanding.”
Some repurposed wood pieces on loan from Jeff Wadkins at Pacific Worn Lumber help the site blend perfectly with the shoreline.
All lighting runs on solar power, and the electric and water needs of the tap trailer are self-contained with batteries and tanks. Kasyan wants to have a light footprint on the environment and is working to restore the natural habitat around her establishment.
Then nine different agencies sent personnel to inspect the site. The lot is mostly open with just a rope draped between posts defining the boundaries. Kasyan was frustrated when one inspector insisted that each of the entry gates have a Knox Box — with a key inside — installed in case firefighters need access. He also said the gates need to have “These doors will remain unlocked” signs posted.
“There’s code and then there’s reality,” Kasyan said as she summed up the experience.
“I spent many, many hours and thousands of dollars on architects to consult on a building permit even though I didn’t build anything,” she added with a smile.
Then there were problems getting the trailer. Kasyan knew exactly what she wanted, but a series of glitches with the supply chain and the manufacturer led her to Mexico where she had to drive off with an unfinished vehicle and find ways to get it ready to serve cider.
With all of that behind her, Kasyan now focuses on the positive. Even the prospect of the weather turning cold can’t daunt her. “There’s mulled hot cider for chilly evenings.”
With cider on tap, Kasyan is able to think positively. The good thing about using free furniture, she points out, is you don’t have to worry about it getting stolen. “I don’t really want to spend more time on Craigslist, but if someone takes a piece, I hope they can use it.”
As a group of people walks by on their stroll through the harbor, one of them yells out, “Are you guys open?”
Kasyan smiles and shares how delightful it is that people are reacting to her project. “Come back next Saturday,” she shouts.
