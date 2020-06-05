  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Even worship has changed
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church has been closed for Mass since March, when state and local officials restricted large gatherings. Review file photo

In-person worship services are beginning again on the Coastside after San Mateo County officials expressly allowed them under certain circumstances. Religious gatherings have been discouraged since mid-March, when state and local government first issued restrictions to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

Catholic officials will hold outdoor services, in both English and Spanish, at Our Lady of the Pillar church in Half Moon Bay, St. Anthony’s in Pescadero and Our Lady of the Refuge in La Honda. Church officials say social distancing, face covering and “proper hygiene” will be required at all services for the time-being.

In Half Moon Bay, the Kelly Avenue church will hold three services on Saturday evening and four throughout the day on Sunday. Outdoor tents will be set up and parishioners are asked to bring chairs, masks for everyone over the age of 2, and hand sanitizer.

A letter from Rev. Jose Corral says Masses will be shortened to 30 or 40 minutes, music will be kept to a minimum and attendees will be asked to leave promptly rather than to congregate in fellowship as usual.

Other churches are planning to reopen more slowly. The Coastside United Methodist Church in Half Moon Bay is following guidance from the organization’s California-Nevada Conference. Last week, Bishop Minerva G. Carcaño asked local churches not to hold in-person services until at least July. The delay will allow church officials to develop safe protocol for reopening, she said.

Carcaño was quoted on the church’s Facebook page as saying, “Our churches have been open, it’s just our buildings that are closed.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments