The California Highway Patrol has identified the woman who drove an SUV off a cliff near Gray Whale Cove in Montara about four months ago. The driver was 52-year-old San Francisco resident Tracey Ivori Sinclair.
At about 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, a vehicle was seen driving off a cliff along Highway 1. Multiple agencies responded to search the waters below, but because of the rough sea conditions that week, authorities couldn’t locate the vehicle or any debris.
A passing car happened to capture video on a dash-cam of the SUV driving straight and launching off the cliff. The video was turned over to authorities and went viral on local media outlets.
A few days later, someone reported a purse that washed onto shore at Montara State Beach. California Highway Patrol and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to get identifying information about Sinclair from the contents in the purse. Then they contacted her family to get leads on the case, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz.
By using her driver’s license, they were able to get records from the DMV to connect the type of vehicle seen in the dash-cam to the vehicle she drove. Diaz said the dash-cam video generated many leads, which took time to explore.
In April, the Sheriff’s Office got reports of human remains found north of Montara. The San Mateo County Coroners Office later identified the remains as belonging to Sinclair.
Diaz said while the case took a few months to complete, the public’s help and the assistance from allied agencies allowed the CHP to conclude the case.
“I know in these types of incidents the public and the families they can run out patience,” he said. “We had a lot of people working on this case and again were fortunate to have had the public’s assistance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.