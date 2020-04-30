  1. Home
Finally, some answers
Authorities have identified the woman who drove her SUV over the Gray Whale Cove cliffs in December. Review file photo

The California Highway Patrol has identified the woman who drove an SUV off a cliff near Gray Whale Cove in Montara about four months ago. The driver was 52-year-old San Francisco resident Tracey Ivori Sinclair.

At about 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, a vehicle was seen driving off a cliff along Highway 1. Multiple agencies responded to search the waters below, but because of the rough sea conditions that week, authorities couldn’t locate the vehicle or any debris.

A passing car happened to capture video on a dash-cam of the SUV driving straight and launching off the cliff. The video was turned over to authorities and went viral on local media outlets.

A few days later, someone reported a purse that washed onto shore at Montara State Beach. California Highway Patrol and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to get identifying information about Sinclair from the contents in the purse. Then they contacted her family to get leads on the case, according to CHP Officer Bert Diaz.

By using her driver’s license, they were able to get records from the DMV to connect the type of vehicle seen in the dash-cam to the vehicle she drove. Diaz said the dash-cam video generated many leads, which took time to explore.

In April, the Sheriff’s Office got reports of human remains found north of Montara. The San Mateo County Coroners Office later identified the remains as belonging to Sinclair.

Diaz said while the case took a few months to complete, the public’s help and the assistance from allied agencies allowed the CHP to conclude the case.

“I know in these types of incidents the public and the families they can run out patience,” he said. “We had a lot of people working on this case and again were fortunate to have had the public’s assistance.”

