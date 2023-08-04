Years on the coast

Mr. Huang has lived and worked in Half Moon Bay for almost two decades. He is among a small group of Chinese farmworkers directly impacted by the mass shooting on Jan. 23, 2023, that claimed seven lives. All the survivors of that day say they continue to struggle in the aftermath of the tragedy. Manuel Ortiz Escamez/Peninsula 360 Press via Bay City News

Mr. Huang lives in a modest, one-bedroom apartment just off Highway 1 a few miles outside the city of Half Moon Bay. Originally from Hong Kong, he stands at the front door to welcome the coterie of support providers arriving for one of their regular visits.

Before January, Huang and a handful of other Chinese farmworkers here were so invisible that few in this otherwise tight-knit coastal community even knew they existed.

