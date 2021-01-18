  1. Home
UPDATED 9:05 a.m. The search for a 12-year-old boy continued at Cowell Ranch State Beach after strong waves swept the child, his brother and an adult into the ocean. The adult and an 8-year-old child were washed back ashore, according to CalFire, but the older child remained missing.

The initial report came in at 3:42 p.m. Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said eyewitnesses reported the three were standing on the beach when they got knocked off their feet.

By 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard helicopters were still scanning the area for the missing child.

Other agencies including the Coastside Fire Protection District, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, with an American Medical Response ambulance standing by.

The rescue follows a similar incident on Jan. 10 in which two were swept off the rocks at Pescadero State Beach, leaving a woman missing.

This story is developing.

