The upscale eatery Pasta Moon was aglow last week during “Spring Ahead,” an annual fundraiser for the HEAL Project. Coastside foodies came out in force to support the local nonprofit, which provides health, environmental and agricultural education for kids. Amy Bono, executive director of the HEAL Project, was happy to share that the evening was a success.
“We raised the remainder of what we needed to cover all of the costs for a greenhouse,” said Bono. “Farmers have been telling us for years that it would be really smart, sustainable and effective if we had our own greenhouse.” The installation, said Bono, might be complete as soon as next week.
Making abundant use of local ingredients, a star-studded lineup of chefs collaborated at the Spring Ahead event to prepare a multicourse meal. For example, host Kim Levin of Pasta Moon made guinea hen lasagna with meat from Corvus Farm in Pescadero. She also incorporated leeks and shallots from Blue House Farm in San Gregorio along with eggs from Farm Fatales in Half Moon Bay.
Fiona Benjamin, farm manager for the HEAL Project, helped explain how all those fresh, local ingredients actually made it from the farm to the table. Two days before the event, Benjamin personally delivered radishes and broccoli microgreens to Lewis Rossman, executive chef of Sam’s Chowder House in Half Moon Bay for the poached halibut salad he was making. The produce was grown in the HEAL Project’s outdoor garden classroom during a 26-week program offered to second- and third-grade students in the Cabrillo Unified School District.
Radishes are a cool-season crop, and so they fared relatively well over the winter. But the microgreens, said Benjamin, were part of a Plan B that she was forced to develop after a long chain of storms hit the Coastside earlier this year.
"I’ve never grown them before because I’ve never had to but that was sort of something we did pivot to so we could have stuff ready for early markets and early field trips,” said Benjamin. “There are things that we didn’t have because they either got flooded out or because it’s just been too cold.” Microgreens, said Benjamin, made a good substitution because they grew in a tray that could be brought indoors overnight whenever bad weather moved through.
“It’s a way to sort of cheat and get some early greens when other things aren’t ready yet,” she said.
The growing season, of course, is just starting. There’s a long, bumpy road ahead. “People have suffered crop losses,” said Benjamin, referring to farmers on the Coastside. “It’s going to be an interesting year. We’re all going to have to really buckle down.”
In the meantime, Spring Ahead offered everyone in attendance a chance to pause and enjoy the moment. “We had all of our favorite
chefs come back, and our producers were super supportive,” said Bono. “We just wanted to support them in turn.”
A list of the names in the line up of star-studded chefs would have been newsworthy, so that the community could support their businesses after the event as well!
