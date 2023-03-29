Chef Kim Levin

Guests crowd in to grab a plate of braised Corvus Farm guinea hen lasagna, prepared by Chef Kim Levin and her team at Pasta Moon, at the Spring Ahead Strolling Supper fundraiser for the HEAL Project last week.

The upscale eatery Pasta Moon was aglow last week during “Spring Ahead,” an annual fundraiser for the HEAL Project. Coastside foodies came out in force to support the local nonprofit, which provides health, environmental and agricultural education for kids. Amy Bono, executive director of the HEAL Project, was happy to share that the evening was a success.

“We raised the remainder of what we needed to cover all of the costs for a greenhouse,” said Bono. “Farmers have been telling us for years that it would be really smart, sustainable and effective if we had our own greenhouse.” The installation, said Bono, might be complete as soon as next week.

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

calllisamc

A list of the names in the line up of star-studded chefs would have been newsworthy, so that the community could support their businesses after the event as well!

