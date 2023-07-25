Jellybean

Jellybean the Pescadero post office mascot appears undeterred by the U.S. Postal Service mandate that he vacate the premises. Photo courtesy Taryn Ortiz

Jellybean was among a handful of kittens rescued last year near Pescadero High School by a Pescadero post office carrier and his wife. The feline took up residency at the post office. Since then, Jellybean has become the poster child for community complaints about changes implemented at the local post office following an inspection by the United States Postal Service California District 1 manager.

The recent changes at the post office include removing Jellybean from the premises and the removal of the community bulletin board as well as the “Little Free Library” and local student art installations.

Nothing to see

An all but empty community bulletin board on the wall at the Pescadero post office is pending complete removal. Anna Hoch-Kenney | Review
Remembering Jellybean

A U.S. Postal Service employee wears Jellybean's collar as a reminder of the feline former denizen of the Pescadero post office. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

