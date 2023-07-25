Jellybean was among a handful of kittens rescued last year near Pescadero High School by a Pescadero post office carrier and his wife. The feline took up residency at the post office. Since then, Jellybean has become the poster child for community complaints about changes implemented at the local post office following an inspection by the United States Postal Service California District 1 manager.
The recent changes at the post office include removing Jellybean from the premises and the removal of the community bulletin board as well as the “Little Free Library” and local student art installations.
Patrick Horn, a member of the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council, said that living in a rural community, the post office is one of the few hubs where his neighbors gather and share what’s going on in the community.
“People are really upset about it,” he said. “We’ve been through fire, we’ve been through flood. We live out here in a rural condition that’s extreme in many ways, and now we have this outside unilateral decision from someone who doesn’t understand the needs of this community.”
After seeing comments about the situation and the changes circulating online, Horn decided to take action by writing to elected representatives.
“The USPS has always been an integral part of our community, reflecting our collective identity and acting as a hub of connection,” Horn wrote in a letter that was sent to state senators, congressional representatives and officials within the United States Postal Service. “These recent alterations have eroded the USPS’s brand perception among our residents and jeopardized the loyalty of its customers.”
Horn said that the bulletin board serves as a vital platform for the council to announce its meetings and updates, but also in an area where many don’t have cellphone service, it serves as a place where people can share information with each other.
“The post office is a place where people can leave messages for each other and communicate,” he said in an interview with the Review. “During the (CZU Lightning Complex Fires) people would leave handwritten messages for each other at the post office. It’s a place to leave messages, and now we don’t have that anymore.”
While Horn originally didn’t hear back from his letter, he introduced himself to U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo while at San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller’s Coastside office and explained the situation. Following their meeting, Eshoo wrote two letters to Raj Sanghera, manager of California District 1 of the USPS on June 26 and July 6 asking for the restoration of the town bulletin board, little free library, student art series, as well as a formal recognition of Jellybean.
“Jellybean has killed numerous mice that could have gotten into packages and letters, giving him an ‘official purpose’ to be on-site …” Eshoo wrote in the July 6 letter. Eshoo explained in the letter that the cat’s role is consistent with the New York City post office’s use of pest control cats in the early 1900s and is less expensive and more sanitary than extermination.
“Many constituents look forward to seeing Jellybean when they come into the post Office, and I believe his presence, in addition to the three other community programs I’ve brought to your attention, drive them to keep their Post Office boxes and use USPS shipping services,” Eshoo wrote.
“I respectfully request that Jellybean be made a Postal employee for life and welcomed back to work,” she continued.
But according to the Postal Service’s district manager’s office, it doesn’t look like Jellybean will be donning an official USPS uniform soon.
Meiko S. Patton, a representative from the USPS district manager’s office, said the office has been in touch with Eshoo’s staff regarding her letters and the changes at the Pescadero post office.
“In order to serve the public, the Postal Service strives to maintain a professional, clean and uniform appearance among out 31,000 post offices,” she wrote in an email to the Review. “The Pescadero post office has currently been brought up to those standards.”
Patton added that per federal law and postal policy, the only animals allowed in a post office are service animals.
“I was really hoping that the district manager would just say, ‘Oh, I made a mistake,’” said Horn. “The postmistress knows the best for the needs of her rural community. These are important things to keep. I’m disappointed in the role and the character that they’ve chosen to play in this story. They had the opportunity to be cooperative with what the local community needs, that supports the business of the post office.”
Horn has posted the letters online so the community can follow the developing situation, and spoken with the council.
“Jellybean really does provide a service,” he said. “Aside from keeping the facility free of rodents, he’s a comfort to the workforce in there… and the customers. They feel such joy when they come in and they’re greeted by this local employee.”
For now, Jellybean is staying with the delivery person who found him. A post on NextDoor on July 29 said that Jellybean is doing well back at his original home, and still remembers the house from his foster days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.