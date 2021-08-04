The city of Half Moon Bay and the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau are hosting a workshop to review and discuss a proposed ordinance that would require residents to phase out gas appliances in existing buildings and eliminate natural gas from new construction.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 12 over Zoom. The link will be published online at half-moon-bay.ca.us/761/Building-Electrification.
The city, along with Peninsula Clean Energy, will examine how some households can qualify for incentive programs to replace gas appliances or install solar panels. By replacing space and water heaters, the largest sources of gas emissions in both residential and non-residential buildings, the city hopes to align with the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and run on 100 percent clean energy by 2045. The ordinance would create “reach codes,” which go beyond the state’s minimum requirements for building codes.
The city published a draft on the proposal, dubbed the “Building Electrification” ordinance, in April and is in the midst of getting public feedback and tweaking the proposed rules. The City Council will have two public readings before it adopts the ordinance. The first will likely occur in September.
