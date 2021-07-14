Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors' Bureau and Downtown Association are hosting a public roundtable discussion regarding a recent slew of allegations that Coastside businesses are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. today at Mac Dutra Park.
ADA lawsuits can result in fines up to $75,000 for the first violation and $150,000 for additional violations, but costs can rise even more when plaintiffs win and request their legal fees to be covered by the defendant.
A statement from the chamber said that it received a call from a local business that warned that ADA lawsuits could be hitting Half Moon Bay. The chamber requested that anyone who has experience with ADA lawsuits, received a lawsuit notice, or are professionals with expertise in this area join the meeting.
— August Howell
(0) comments
