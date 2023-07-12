A new form of communication between local merchants and the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau began on June 19. It allows individual merchants to report issues they are having with their business directly to the chamber through text messaging.

The platform was advertised on Coastside360 as a text alert system that helps “Coastside merchants report issues to the chamber that are negatively affecting their business. As appropriate, the chamber will push information outward to the other merchants on the text system, and let the appropriate agencies know of the issues.”

