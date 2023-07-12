A new form of communication between local merchants and the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau began on June 19. It allows individual merchants to report issues they are having with their business directly to the chamber through text messaging.
The platform was advertised on Coastside360 as a text alert system that helps “Coastside merchants report issues to the chamber that are negatively affecting their business. As appropriate, the chamber will push information outward to the other merchants on the text system, and let the appropriate agencies know of the issues.”
The issues can include theft, loitering, counterfeit money and notice of important meetings, but organizers stress that this system should not be used in place of calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.
about 25 businesses signed up and more are signing on each week. No truly urgent incidents have been reported yet but the system was used to make merchants aware of the “Coffee with the Chief” event that occurred on June 29.
The idea for mass text alerts came to mind following recent downtown burglaries at Nano’s and Jersey Joe’s. The owners of the stores spoke to Krystlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the chamber, and Karen Decker in the the city manager’s office about how best to report suspicious activity. That sparked the idea of the alert system.
“There have been many attempts at putting together merchant meetings for such a purpose, but they fizzle fast since merchant schedules are nuts,” Giedt wrote in an email to The Review. “This led to the initial idea of making an email alert system. But we're all so overloaded with emails and they are easy to miss. Thus, I had a lightbulb moment ... text!
“We all get texts and this would be a method that I think would work, and to my recollection, had not been tried before,” she wrote.
Anyone is eligible to sign up, including Coastsiders without businesses. “It’s not a peer-to-peer system. So we don’t have to worry about someone spamming or abusing the system unless the account was hacked,” Giedt added.
Once the text is received by the Chamber of Commerce, it sends it on to the appropriate agency. For example, “When we receive info … once vetted, we'll text the pertinent info to the group. We are not a formal government reporting system. This system is solely to help keep merchants connected with one another on matters that may have an effect on their businesses,” Giedt said. “The chamber will also use the data to help local agencies make informed decisions about safety projects as is appropriate.”
The system is working to emphasize inclusion in the Coastside business community, providing services to not only the merchants but any citizen who is interested. Giedt wrote, “We want all Coastside businesses to thrive and flourish, and you can't do that by being exclusive.”
To sign up for the platform, text the word “ALERTS” to (833) 257-4940.
