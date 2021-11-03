The San Mateo County elections office officially certified results of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election last week.
San Mateo County voter registration stood at 440,817 registered voters on Election Day. Of the 292,233 ballots cast, 278,779 or 95.4 percent, were mailed in and 13,454 ballots, or 4.6 percent, were cast at vote centers.
Voters completed their civic duty early. More than half the ballots cast were received by Aug. 31. Voting in person at voting centers dropped from 8.7 percent in the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential General Election to under 5 percent in the September special election.
The Official Election Results, published in the Statement of the Vote, are posted on the San Mateo County Registration and Elections website, www.smcacre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.