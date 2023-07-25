On July 17, World War II veteran, longtime leader in the coastal agriculture industry, civic leader and four-time Half Moon Bay Mayor Al Adreveno added centenarian to his long list of accomplishments.
Born in 1923, Adreveno celebrated 100 years last week. At the July 18 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, Adreveno was honored for his service to the community, and on July 19 the city of Half Moon Bay hosted a birthday party for him at the Ted Adcock Community Center. Earlier this month Adreveno served as the grand marshal at the 52nd annual Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July parade where the thousands in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
“What an incredible lifetime achievement,” said current Mayor Deborah Penrose at the council meeting. “You are truly an institution in the Half Moon Bay community and have contributed so much to help our charming town grow, but also retain what makes it quaint and beautiful. You have dedicated your life to serving your country and your community.”
Adreveno was drafted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and served for three years before returning home on Feb. 14, 1946. When he returned from the war, he started working at a flower nursery. He eventually took it over from his father, sold it, and purchased a ranch in Half Moon Bay.
He married his wife, Eda, on Oct. 4, 1947, and they shared 71 years of marriage.
Adreveno served as the mayor of Half Moon Bay in 1970, 1971, 1976 and 1979. In addition to his time on the council, he served on the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission, the Coastside County Water District, San Mateo County Farm Bureau, Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce, Northern California Flower Growers and Shippers Association, the California State Association of Florists, Our Lady of the Pillar Parish Council and the Knights of Columbus.
One of his most notable accomplishments was founding the annual pumpkin weigh-off in Half Moon Bay.
At the time, Half Moon Bay had unofficially declared itself the pumpkin capital of the world, a title which went uncontested until the mayor of Circleville, Ohio, Frank Barnhill, was visiting Half Moon Bay and claimed that Circleville had the world’s biggest pumpkins.
Both mayors hauled their largest pumpkins to their respective city halls, and, over the phone, county officials deemed Half Moon Bay to be the winner. Adreveno’s pumpkin won by just one pound. The original winning pumpkin was 174 pounds, which, compared to the 2022 winner at 2,560 pounds, seems quaint, but launched what has become one of the city’s most treasured traditions.
“You have truly accomplished so much Al,” said Penrose. “Your legacy lives on in Half Moon Bay through your children, grandchildren and all the projects that you have touched through the years.”
