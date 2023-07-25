Al Adreveno

Al Adreveno, who was honored by the Half Moon Bay City Council last week, is a familiar presence around town. Review file photo

On July 17, World War II veteran, longtime leader in the coastal agriculture industry, civic leader and four-time Half Moon Bay Mayor Al Adreveno added centenarian to his long list of accomplishments.

Born in 1923, Adreveno celebrated 100 years last week. At the July 18 Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, Adreveno was honored for his service to the community, and on July 19 the city of Half Moon Bay hosted a birthday party for him at the Ted Adcock Community Center. Earlier this month Adreveno served as the grand marshal at the 52nd annual Ol’ Fashioned Fourth of July parade where the thousands in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

