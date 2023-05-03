A high-tech cellphone feature resulted in a frightening 911 call from Pacific Bay Christian School in Pacifica on Wednesday as Pacifica Police initially worried they were responding to a potential school shooting. The call was a false alarm and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgo said dispatch fielded a 911 call shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday from the private school on Linda Mar Boulevard. While no one appeared to be on the phone, dispatchers could hear voices in the background including one that said “shoot.” Police ordered the school to initiate a shelter-in-place, which was received at 2:43 p.m.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

