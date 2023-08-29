Remembering community leader

Bob Senz, founder of Pacific Coast Dream Machines and dedicated community supporter, will be honored in a celebration of life planned for Sept. 10. Review file photo

A celebration of life and dedication ceremony for Bob Senz will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the American Legion Post 474 Veteran’s Garden. Speeches from friends and acquaintances will take place at 12 p.m., and there will be food from a taco truck and Sam’s Chowdermobile available.

Senz, a Korean War paratrooper and leader on the Coastside, died on June 13. He lived on the coast in El Granada from 1965 until 2019.

