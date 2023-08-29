A celebration of life and dedication ceremony for Bob Senz will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the American Legion Post 474 Veteran’s Garden. Speeches from friends and acquaintances will take place at 12 p.m., and there will be food from a taco truck and Sam’s Chowdermobile available.
Senz, a Korean War paratrooper and leader on the Coastside, died on June 13. He lived on the coast in El Granada from 1965 until 2019.
As the founder and owner of the Ocean Shore Hardware store, now Hassett Hardware, until 2003, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, he became a pillar of the community in the four-plus decades he lived here.
Many remember Senz as the person who would stand at the gates of the Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show and greet every single person who drove in — up to 2,000 people by the most recent years.
The show acted as a fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. Senz also volunteered with Senior Coastsiders in his time.
The celebration of life will include music from Grant Walters & Friends. Alcohol and unleashed dogs are not allowed in. Folding chairs are recommended as seating is limited.
