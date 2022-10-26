Pacificans Care

Pacificans Care is celebrating 40 years of making a difference in the community, focusing on four core agencies, including Pacifica Child Care Services. The organization is hosting an anniversary gathering on Nov. 5.

 Photo courtesy Pacificans Care

After four decades of serving the Pacifica community, Pacificans Care is preparing to celebrate its anniversary on Nov. 5. 

The local organization has been helping youth, the elderly, families and individuals in need of assistance since the early 1980s. At the time, residents feared that government cuts would impact social services and created Pacificans Care to fill in that gap. The volunteer-based group has been critical to support social services in Pacifica ever since.

