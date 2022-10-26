After four decades of serving the Pacifica community, Pacificans Care is preparing to celebrate its anniversary on Nov. 5.
The local organization has been helping youth, the elderly, families and individuals in need of assistance since the early 1980s. At the time, residents feared that government cuts would impact social services and created Pacificans Care to fill in that gap. The volunteer-based group has been critical to support social services in Pacifica ever since.
“We're the only community foundation in Pacifica that does what we do,” said Robby Bancroft, a member of the Pacificans Care board of directors. “A group of Pacificans who had close ties to the city realized that we would need separate community funding to make sure that these critical services would get the support that they needed for years to come.”
The organization exists to give a boost to the city’s four core social service agencies: the Pacifica Resource Center, Pacifica Senior Services, Pacifica Child Care Services and Pacifica Youth Service Bureau. While the anniversary itself is remarkable, those involved in the effort say the organization has been even more important in recent years.
“We've been through the pandemic,” said Ginny Jaquith, president of Pacificans Care. “Just prior to the pandemic starting, we established an … emergency fund. We had some conversations that we might have a flood or an earthquake or whatever, and then we would need to be prepared.”
Those emergency funds were used sooner than the organization thought, as many of the groups they helped were heavily impacted by the pandemic.
“Within two months, we suddenly had the COVID pandemic. And so, we set up an emergency fund campaign and raised about $36,000 plus some in contributions, and we were able to assist those four core agencies in maximizing their services to people who had been impacted by the COVID pandemic,” Jaquith said.
Pacificans Care will continue to support the Pacifica community with several events throughout the year and maintaining the services they already provide. For instance, it is in need of drivers for a program that helps transport elderly people and for continuing the Meals on Wheels program for Pacifica.
The organization’s Giving Tuesday event is also coming up soon.
“You can give directly to the core agencies, or you can give to us, and we'll make sure it gets spread out to everyone who needs it,” Bancroft explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.