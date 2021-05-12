The Coastside County Water District board of directors was set to consider on Tuesday asking its customers to voluntarily reduce outdoor water consumption by 10 percent. The move

by the municipal water agency serving Half Moon Bay and El Granada comes amid a historic statewide drought.

The meeting occurred after Review print deadlines. See hmbreview.com for an update.

The CCWD relies on water purchased from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and that agency is asking for voluntary irrigation reductions of 10 percent. That is because of low storage in the Hetch-Hetchy watershed, which is exacerbated locally by similarly low levels in local reservoirs.

“Successful voluntary reductions in water use may delay the need for mandatory rationing,” according to a staff report accompanying Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The staff report says the ask would also position the district to impose a mandatory rationing program should conditions worsen.

The district calculates that from October 2019 through September 2020, known to managers as a “water year,” the Half Moon Bay area only received 55 percent of its average rainfall. The situation has only gotten worse: The local watershed is currently at 43 percent of average for the current water year, according the CCWD.

The water supply may come from a different source for customers of the Montara Water and Sanitary District, but the underlying realities are similar.

“I believe that the severity of the current drought situation in California is underestimated by many,” said MWSD Executive Director Clemens Heldmeier in an email to the Review. He said his district asks users to conserve at all times, adding that may not be enough this year. He said the district hasn’t yet considered any restrictions on water use for the summer of 2021 but that he expects it may come to that.

