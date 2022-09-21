▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District Board of Directors
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 13.
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, Chris Mickelsen, Ken Coverdell and John Muller. Director Glenn Reynolds was absent on a personal matter.
▸ Staff present: Mary Rogren, James Derbin, Lisa Sulzinger.
▸ Grandview work: The board agreed to pay $132,800 to EKI Environment and Water to manage construction and inspections for the Grandview Water Main Replacement Project. This will replace all the internal piping within the Grandview neighborhood and install a new water main across Highway 1. This work is in anticipation of Half Moon Bay’s planned Highway 1 Safety and Operational Improvements Project North.
▸ Flow meters: The board voted to order parts for a new magnetic flow meter at the Nunes Water Treatment Plant. The device would give the district two meters in the system to accurately record how much water is being distributed, Derbin said. The parts are estimated to cost $88,869. The Denniston Water Treatment Plant already has a magnetic flow meter installed. Freyer and Laureta was selected to build the new meter.
▸ Grand jury: In August, the San Mateo County civil grand jury published a report titled, “The Other Water Worry: Is Your Water Provider Prepared for the Big One?” The watchdog was addressing how local water providers were preparing to supply water in the event of a major emergency. Last week CCWD reviewed the report’s five recommendations.
The first two involve having water providers perform and document emergency preparedness exercises consistent with their response plans by March 31, 2023. CCWD must respond to those two recommendations by Nov. 4. Two additional recommendations were not applicable to the district.
Overall, the board was pleased by the progress the district had made. Rogren said district staff have undergone “monumental efforts” for emergency preparedness. In 2021, staff spent more than 250 hours on a Risk and Resilience Assessment and updated its Emergency Response Plan in accordance with the American Water Infrastructure Act. The response plan was certified by the EPA in December 2021.
In October, the district will run a tsunami scenario with the county OES. In December, the Coastside Fire Protection District will do three days of rescue training at the Nunes plant.
▸ Quote of the day: “I really have to commend staff on what a turnaround. The level of cooperation is really second to none.” Director Chris Mickelsen acknowledged the breadth of emergency preparedness it had done prior to the San Mateo County civil grand jury report.
— August Howell
