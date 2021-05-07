  1. Home
The Coastside County Water District board of directors will consider on Tuesday asking its customers to voluntarily reduce outdoor water consumption by 10 percent. The move by the municipal water agency serving Half Moon Bay and El Granada comes amid a historic statewide drought.

The CCWD relies on water purchased from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and that agency is asking for voluntary irrigation reductions of 10 percent. That is because of low storage in the Hetch-Hetchy watershed, which is exacerbated locally by similarly low levels in area reservoirs.

“Successful voluntary reductions in water use may delay the need for mandatory rationing,” according to a staff report accompanying Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The staff report says the ask would also position the district to impose a mandatory rationing program should conditions worsen.

The district calculates that from October 2019 through September 2020, known to managers as a “water year,” the Half Moon Bay area only received 55 percent of its average rainfall. The situation has only gotten worse: The local watershed is currently at 43 percent of average for the current water year, according the CCWD.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. To attend, visit https://zoom.us/j/93778260596?pwd=aEpRcFlnaHdQM21PSEJQWjNiN09TQT09 on Zoom.

