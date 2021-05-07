The Coastside County Water District board of directors will consider on Tuesday asking its customers to voluntarily reduce outdoor water consumption by 10 percent. The move by the municipal water agency serving Half Moon Bay and El Granada comes amid a historic statewide drought.
The CCWD relies on water purchased from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and that agency is asking for voluntary irrigation reductions of 10 percent. That is because of low storage in the Hetch-Hetchy watershed, which is exacerbated locally by similarly low levels in area reservoirs.
“Successful voluntary reductions in water use may delay the need for mandatory rationing,” according to a staff report accompanying Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The staff report says the ask would also position the district to impose a mandatory rationing program should conditions worsen.
The district calculates that from October 2019 through September 2020, known to managers as a “water year,” the Half Moon Bay area only received 55 percent of its average rainfall. The situation has only gotten worse: The local watershed is currently at 43 percent of average for the current water year, according the CCWD.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. To attend, visit https://zoom.us/j/93778260596?pwd=aEpRcFlnaHdQM21PSEJQWjNiN09TQT09 on Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
We were warned this was coming in this article: https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/half-moon-bay-planning-to-fail/
The LCLUP assumed HMB would have 'water as normal' even though I wrote and told them otherwise. Now SFPUC has adopted their UWMP with a 40% cutback in drought years. And - derived from that - every agency in BAWSCA buying water from SFPUC has materials showing how they can calculate their specific shortages. Those calculations are due by June in a new UWMP for CCWD. Last time the cutbacks rose to over 50% depending on the number of years of drought. This time, expect cutbacks up to 68% in droughts over 3 years long. And then ask "why are we allowing ANY growth in the LCLUP?" "why do I want to pay five-fold prices for more expensive water so we can add more population?". Stay tuned, this is just surfacing.
"Historic".
History...the last significant reservoir was completed in 1979. The state has since grown by 15 million, while close to 100 dams have been decommissioned since.
Yet having a lawn is global warming sun.
Many large reservoirs at half capacity, is far better than diminishing/stagnant reservoirs.
Somewhat misleading... close to 100 "small" dams have been decommissioned in that time according to PPIC. The total number of dams has increased, though the total storage increase has not kept pace. The largest dams in CA are federal and make up most of the capacity. Note that the smaller dams ate decommissioned often because of safety issues, age, and sedimentation. Dams also serve conflicting purposes. Flood management may mean water is released that could be needed for later. Hydroelectric demands means releases to meet electrical demand. https://www.ppic.org/publication/dams-in-california/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.