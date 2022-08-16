▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 9
▸ Members present: Bob Feldman, John Muller, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds
▸ Staff present: Mary Rogren, Cathleen Brennan, Lisa Sulzinger, James Derbin, Patrick Miyaki
▸ Votes taken:
• Waive the procedural requirements for sealed competitive bids and authorize the General Manager to buy a 2022 Ford Ranger truck. The vote passed 5-0 in favor.
• Nominate Director Chris Mickelsen to serve as the alternate special district member on the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission.
▸ Discussion:
The board unanimously approved spending $32,690 on a new Ford truck. Requests for bids were sent out to three different Ford
dealerships, and the James Ford dealership in Half Moon Bay was the only responsive bidder on a 2022 Ford Ranger 4x4. The other two dealerships were unable to bid on 2022 Rangers and could only bid on 2023 Rangers, which are expected to be two years out.
The James Ford dealership already ordered a 2022 Ranger in anticipation of the manufacturing delays and has offered it to the district.
Mickelsen had expressed interest in joining the San Mateo Local Agency Formation Commission, or LAFCo, an independent board that oversees so-called “spheres of influence,” which outlines a local governmental agency’s service area. It also regulates boundary changes proposed by other public agencies or individuals. LAFCos can’t initiate border changes on their own, except in proposals for dissolving or merging special districts. LAFCos were created by the state Legislature in 1963, and there is a LAFCo in every county in California. San Mateo County’s board is composed of two county supervisors, two city council members, two special district members, and a public member. San Mateo County’s LAFCo handles 20 cities, 24 independent special districts and 44 county-governed special districts and is funded by those jurisdictions.
The board received its 12th update on the Nunes Water Treatment Plant upgrades. The $8.3 million project to renovate one of the district's two treatment plants began in August 2021 and has been delayed four months past the initial competition date due to supply chain issues, Operations Superintendent James Derbin said. Eighty valves are not expected to arrive until October. Most of last month’s work has been electrical wiring, and construction should be light until November. The estimated competition date has been pushed to January 2024.
Derbin said in July the district drew from local sources at Pilarcitos Lake, Denniston Reservoir and Crystal Springs. The Denniston Water Treatment Plant, one of the district’s local sources in the dry season, was operational on all weekdays for most of July and the staff is hoping it will continue for the rest of August.
▸ Quote of the day: “I think Chris is the perfect person for it. But I hope he isn’t the alternate but rather becomes a full-on member. Because we need a little spunk and action at LAFCo to get stuff done,” said Director Ken Coverdell.
▸ Got a correction?
If you see an error in this report, email august@coastsidenewsgroup.com
