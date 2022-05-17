Water officials are preparing for the prospect of another wave of restrictions and conservation efforts as statewide drought conditions continue, even as water use goes up. At last week’s Coastside County Water District meeting, the board of directors reviewed recent news from Sacramento that could trickle down to local residents.
In late March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order telling the State Water Resources Control Board to consider adopting additional emergency water conservation regulations as early as this month. Last month, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission released its estimated water availability from its regional water system. It is anticipating that the Hetch-Hetchy Reservoir will be full by May 2023, but the entire regional water system will experience shortages.
Because of Newsom’s executive order, SFPUC is considering moving from the first to the second stage of a Water Shortage Emergency under its Water Shortage Contingency Plan. That would impact supply to Tier 1, San Francisco retail and wholesale customers, and Tier 2, Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency wholesale customers. Because CCWD is a BAWSCA member, SFPUC would recalculate the district’s water allocation.
“We may have to amend our ordinance to match what the state board requires,” CCWD Water Resource Analyst Cathleen Brennan said. She noted the state is asking water agencies to implement at least a minimum of 11 percent to 20 percent water shortage emergency, and the SFPUC board of directors is expected to go from a 10 percent shortage to 11 percent at its May 24 meeting.
The agency would then have to redetermine CCWD’s allocation, along with all of the other San Francisco water wholesale customers, so it’s not clear how much less it would be. Brennan said it’s not anticipated there would be fines or penalties if a local agency goes over the allotted amount. If SFPUC votes to go to a Stage 2 water shortage, it will become effective next month. CCWD is currently in Stage 2 of the Water Shortage Contingency Plan with a 17 percent water shortage restriction.
To prepare for more state oversight, the district will prepare a new annual reporting requirement. The
Annual Water Supply and Demand Assessment will assume the following year will again be dry, and the district will have to report to the state anticipated water supplies and consistency plans, Brennan said. The district is expected to submit a preliminary water supply assessment on June 1. The final plan will be submitted on July 1.
“We’re still waiting to find out what San Francisco is going to do,” Brennan said.
In late March, CCWD moved into the second stage of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan by adopting a “Water Shortage Emergency Warning” with target restrictions to cutbacks in place to reduce water sales by 17 percent. It’s mostly focused on reducing outdoor irrigation by 50 percent from 2020 levels. The district plans to use 13 percent less water in 2022 than it did from July 2019 to June 2020.
Exactly how much water is available from the regional water system is still murky as state agencies, irrigation districts and conservation advocates continue to debate ongoing curtailments on the Tuolumne River.
Even with the advisories and warnings already posted by water agencies across the state, many Californians don’t appear to be conserving. According to data last week published by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians used 3.7 percent less water from July 2021 to March 2022.
However, statewide water use in March rose by nearly 19 percent from two years ago. Out of the state’s 10 hydrological districts, only one, the North Coast region, saved water over the last two years. The state said the district used 4.3 percent less water from 2020 to March 2022.
Most of the data is pushed by heavy residential, commercial, industrial and institutional users in Southern California, particularly in the Los Angeles basin, San Diego County, as well as inland regions near Palm Springs and Death Valley.
Those regions increased water use by nearly 27 percent between March 2022 and 2020. Meanwhile, the Bay Area region increased use by 2.5 percent. It's notable the data did not include agriculture, which accounts for almost 40 percent of the state’s total water use.
