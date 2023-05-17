▸ Government body: Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., May 9
Members present: Bob Feldman, Ken Coverdell, Chris Mickelsen, Glenn Reynolds. John Muller was absent.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Superintendent James Derbin, Administrative Analyst Lisa Sulzinger, Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan, General Counsel Patrick Miyaki.
▸ Water shortage: After a series of torrential storms filled California watersheds, drought conditions have improved statewide. Because there are still emergency state regulations on water shortage, the board agreed on a new ordinance that allows the Coastside’s drought policy to expire when the State Water Resources Control Board’s emergency conservation regulations expire or are terminated in June.
The district has been in a water shortage emergency warning stage since March 2022. Water Resources Analyst Cathleen Brennan said that in 2022 CCWD customers reduced water use by 10 percent from 2020 levels. Thus far in 2023, with the conservation and abnormally high rainfall levels, the district has estimated it could save up to 25 percent of water use from 2020 levels. Last month, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission rescinded its water shortage emergency that it had in place since November 2021.
▸ Budget: The district is considering how to finance its operations and maintenance expenses for the upcoming fiscal year despite slowing revenue. It’s also set to adopt a $72 million Capital Improvement Program for the next 10 years. The board considered approving the draft of the budget on June 13.
The district is selling less water than expected. Staff is forecasting around 480 million gallons sold by the end of June. The district budgeted for 550 million gallons for the 2022-23 fiscal year and sold 564 million gallons the year prior. The district is forecasting 506 million gallons to be sold in fiscal year 2023-24.
“We’ve never seen such low sales,” General Manager Mary Rogren said.
The $139,000 in revenue shortfall is partially offset by $170,000 of San Mateo County funding and Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund tax receipts. However, the district is contributing $295,000 less to CIP and reserves than last year’s budget. Revenues should increase after a 6 percent rate increase effective in January 2024.
Meanwhile, operating expenses are forecasted to rise 4 percent, by about $400,000. This is largely due to SFPUC’s 9.6 percent increase in water rates, but Rogren believes the district should mitigate expenses by using more local sources. Over the next decade, the district is forecasting $72.9 million in CIP projects. In the next five, $3.3 million will be spent, including $2.2 million from carryover projects and delays in the Nunes Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project.
▸ Nominations: The board nominated Muller to be a director of the Association of California Water Agencies Region 5 Board. ACWA has 10 regions with the chair and vice chair from each one sitting on the agency’s statewide board.
▸ FEMA funding: The district has started working on an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for damage sustained to a pipeline along Highway 92 from the winter storms. FEMA representatives inspected the site on May 1, and the district has to submit an application by June 4.
▸ Quote of the day: “We’ve learned the hard way that it’s much more cost-effective to maintain the stuff before it breaks. What we’re doing is maximizing its service life and then replacing it.” Director Glenn Reynolds on the vast expense of operating CCWD’s facilities over the next decade.
