The agency responsible for delivering most of Half Moon Bay’s water declared a shortage emergency last week, meaning there are new mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses.
The Coastside County Water District’s Board of Directors approved a move into the second stage of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The so-called “Water Shortage Emergency Warning” means new cutbacks are in place to reduce water sales by 17 percent, largely through cutting outdoor irrigation by 50 percent from 2020 levels.
CCWD Water Resource Analyst Cathleen Brennan said financial penalties will only be used as a last resort for repeated violations. The district will focus on education and steer customers to water conservation programs.
The district is asking, not requiring, that all residential customers conserve enough water to not exceed 50 gallons per day per person. But there are some mandatory restrictions that go into effect immediately. No CCWD customers can use water to clean streets, sidewalks, buildings, patios or construction sites. Other prohibited actions include using a hose without a shut-off nozzle and causing more than incidental runoff onto adjacent properties, walkways, roadways, parking lots or structures, according to the ordinance.
There are a few exceptions, including when there’s an immediate health and safety emergency or a need to comply with a state or federal agency.
“We’ve tried to even the pain across all venues, residential, commercial, agricultural and users,” CCWD President Bob Feldman said. “None of whom appear to feel good about it but will have to step up to this.”
The district had the same restrictions in place during the drought from August 2014 to April 2017. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, San Mateo County is experiencing “severe drought” conditions, as is 94 percent of the state. Thirty-seven percent of the state is in “extreme drought” as of March 24. But the key factor in the CCWD’s decision is, like many others in the Bay Area, the district is receiving less water from San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which has declared its own water shortage emergency. Assuming dry conditions continue, there isn’t enough water supply to meet total normal demand.
Based on projections for local sources and SFPUC contributions, CCWD is estimating it will have about 575 million gallons of water available for the calendar year 2022. More than half of that — 342 million gallons — comes from SFPUC. For comparison, the district consumed 667 million gallons from July 2019 to June 2020.
“Under drought conditions and with constraints on our local surface water sources, the district won’t be able to make up the difference with local water supply,” Brennan said.
For outdoor irrigation, the district is limiting spray irrigation to only 10 minutes a day per irrigation station for two days a week, and not between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from March through September. Spray irrigation will not be allowed on Friday or weekends.
For commercial customers, the new restrictions require water to only be served upon request at restaurants, and hotel guests must have a choice of having linens and towels laundered daily. The Half Moon Bay Golf Links and the driving range on Kelly Avenue are being asked voluntarily to decrease their irrigation water purchased from the district by at least 50 percent from fiscal year 2020. The spray irrigation requirements only apply to ornamental landscaping, not the greens. The district’s lone untreated water customer, Skylawn Memorial Park, has a mandatory 50 percent cutback from 2020 levels.
The difference in rationing between the golf course and cemetery is because Skylawn is not within CCWD’s service area and is considered a
surplus water customer. Richard McCown, the cemetery’s general manager, said the facility had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to become more water-conscious and installed water-efficient sprinkler heads around the 125-acre property. He said it was unfair that the cemetery grounds would go dry while golf courses were still only facing voluntary restrictions.
“Our priorities are not in line with what they should be,” McCown said.
The board stressed that the decision to implement restrictions was not an easy nor shortsighted move, and was in line with districts across the state. Board member Ken Coverdell acknowledged the additional measures might seem frustrating given the ongoing requests for conservation. However, he noted that, ultimately, drought levels and
drastically low snowpack levels would force hands anyway.
“If we don’t get started and don’t make it known to the community how serious the conditions really are, I think we do the community a disservice,” he said.
