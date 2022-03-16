As California enters a third year of drought and state agencies warn of water supply emergencies, Coastsiders may soon face water restrictions not seen since 2017.
The Coastside County Water District is preparing to declare a water shortage emergency that will trigger certain mandatory prohibitions outlined in Stage 2 of the district's Water Shortage Contingency Plan. Officially labeled as a Water Shortage Emergency Warning, the planned ordinance is aiming to reduce total water sales by 17 percent this year, with particular emphasis on cutting outdoor irrigation by 50 percent.
At the water agency’s board of directors meeting last week, commissioners reviewed the proposed ordinance and announced the district will hold a public hearing to adopt the ordinance at 7 p.m. on March 24. CCWD Water Sustainability Analyst Cathleen Brennan said the catalyst for the declaration is that the district is now receiving less water from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
In January, the district received its final allocation of water supply for the rest of the calendar year from SPUC, around 342 million gallons. That allocation is based on the district’s water use from fiscal year 2020 and translates to an average use of 900,000 gallons per day, a huge drop from the average 1.65 MGD the district purchases each year from SFPUC. The district’s average daily water demand as of June 2021 was 1.82 million gallons per day.
CCWD entered a Water Shortage Advisory in May 2021, and it previously declared a Stage 2 Water Shortage Emergency Warning in August 2014 that was effective until April 2017. The difference now, five years later, is that SFPUC has declared its own water shortage emergency and has determined new allocations for water agencies.
CCWD staff said because this declaration is mostly voluntary and focuses on outdoor irrigation, it won’t raise rates or cut services for customers who overdraw unless violations occur after multiple written warnings. If a customer who receives a written notice continues the violation, CCWD may temporarily shut off water service.
“We’re really going to focus on education, we’re not going to focus on enforcement or fines. Hopefully, we won’t have to turn anybody off for violating the rules,” Brennan said.
The ordinance asks residential customers to voluntarily limit maximum consumption to 50 gallons per day per person. The district says that equates to two billing units, or 1,496 gallons, per month, per person.
“We have many customers who are already meeting this, but for some this will definitely be a goal to work hard to meet,” Brennan said.
The declaration outlines restrictions on outdoor irrigation. Agriculture and floriculture customers are not considered outdoor irrigation. The policy prohibits washing sidewalks, driveways, buildings, structures, patios and parking lots. Between March through September, spray irrigation would be allowed for only 10 minutes a day, two days a week, and not between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spray irrigation would not be allowed on Friday or weekends.
These restrictions don’t apply to “low volume irrigation,” which the district defines as emitters with a very low flow rate of fewer than 2 gallons per hour. This includes drip irrigation systems and soaker hoses. Hand watering with a hose with a shutoff valve is not affected by the ordinance.
“We have to stress that this board and staff are working really hard to prepare for the unexpected that could happen to our area,” Commissioner John Muller said.
Business sectors are impacted too. The policy also says that restaurants may not serve water to customers unless requested and hotels and inns have to provide guests with the option of choosing not to have towels and linens laundered daily. Because the Half Moon Bay Golf Links supplement CCWD water with its own sources, the policy asks that the golf course reduce water purchased from the district by half from 2020 and limit it only to landscape around the course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.