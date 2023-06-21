▸ Government body:
Coastside County Water District
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 13
▸ Members present: John Muller, Chris Mickelsen, Ken Coverdell, Bob Feldman. Glenn Reynolds was absent.
▸ Staff present: General Manager Mary Rogren, Superintendent James Derbin, Administrative Analyst Lisa Sulzinger.
▸ Water reuse: Backed by local, state and federal support for sustainable water sources, the board approved a nearly $300,000 feasibility study that will examine what recycled water could look like in Half Moon Bay. The district interviewed three firms for the study and ultimately recommended Water Works Engineers, which has an office in San Mateo. Staff report stated that Water Works has “strong technical expertise in water and wastewater engineering including feasibility assessment and execution of water reuse projects.”
The $299,977 contract, which involves evaluating the area’s hydrogeology and permitting feasibility, could take up to a year. The district is applying for a grant from the California State Water Resources Control Board that could cover half the study costs.
“The district is really interested in taking a fresh look at what alternatives now or soon will be feasible for our coastal community,” General Manager Mary Rogren said.
▸ Budget: Despite fewer projected water sales, the board approved a stable operating budget for the district’s fiscal year 2023-24. The district is forecasted to get $12.9 million from 506 million gallons in water sales, a 1.1 percent drop, or $139,186, from last year’s budget of 550 million gallons sold. With nonoperating revenues increasing by nearly 10 percent from $170,000 in San Mateo County and Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund tax receipts, the district is expecting to take more than $14.9 million. Part of the increase is due to a 6 percent water rate increase for customers effective January 2024.
Expenses are up 4 percent due largely to inflation. The $10.6 million in expenses leaves $2.8 million for reserves and capital projects, about $300,400 less than last year.
Highway 92 project: The board approved a $127,900 contract with EKI Environment and Water to design replacements for sections of a 12-inch welded steel potable water main that runs parallel to Highway 92. The work is not expected to go into Highway 92’s right of way. This is the first phase of the district’s Highway 92 project, which, according to its Capital Improvement Program, will be done in multiple phases with the whole scope finished in 2027 or 2028. This is a separate but related project to repairing parts of the pipeline that were damaged in the winter storms. EKI is designing repairs for that section east of Sun Studios. The newest engineering efforts involve plans for 3,630 feet of new ductile iron pipe near La Nebbia Winery, Sun Studios and Pastorino Farms.
Salary increase: The board approved a salary increase for its staff for the upcoming fiscal year.
CalPERS requires the board's approval of the salary schedule. A staff report said the proposed 4.9 percent increase is a cost of living adjustment following the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose from February 2022 to February 2023.
▸ Quote of the day: “It’s horrible that we have these issues, but it’s wonderful in that we’ll be able to build these things without shutting down people’s ability to get to work.” Director Ken Coverdell on how the pipeline replacement project on Highway 92 shouldn’t increase road traffic.
