On a recent patrol, crisis intervention specialists Kara Ronberg and Diana Hill drove through Moonridge Apartments south of Half Moon Bay. Ronberg and Hill are employees of the Crisis Assistance Response and Evaluation Services, or CARES, program.
“This is where we responded the first time, but so did the police and a fire engine,” said Ronberg. “There were two ambulances and six deputies. It was a mental health call, and the man came out of his house and asked us why we called the circus. He told us, ‘Now my neighbors are watching and it’s embarrassing.’ It was our first call, so we learned a lot.”
“Yes, we did,” said Hill.
Ronberg said that people in crisis don’t always need fanfare. Sometimes a gentle touch is best.
The CARES program, a partnership between the city of Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County and the mental health clinic El Centro de Libertad, launched last March. Crisis intervention specialists like Ronberg and Hill respond to 911 and 988 calls involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, but they also help out with non-emergencies such as providing courtesy transports, working with social services, or even just finding someone a new pair of shoes.
With two teams working four 10-hour shifts, CARES is currently able to provide coverage seven days a week. Jeff Essex, executive director of CARES, said that between March 15 and Oct. 31, a CARES team was dispatched on 152 occasions, logging 111 engagements. The remaining 41 cases involved someone who refused service.
Ronberg said she doesn’t feel apprehension when responding to a call.
“Something that I’ve learned from this job is that for every call, we’re just talking to people — they’re all just people,” she said. “At first, it was definitely nerve-wracking, but the more calls you go on, you realize that there are people who just need to talk, and the nerves kind of go away. You know your reason for being here.”
Chevelle Bourdon, clinical director of CARES, said that empathy is the alpha and omega of providing crisis intervention services.
“You can have book-learning and experience, but if you don’t have empathy for the client, then you’re not going to be a good fit for our program,” said Bourdon.
So far, Bourdon has led two CARES cohorts through more than 100 hours of training, placing a special emphasis on role playing and experiential learning. In addition to learning how to give Mental Health First Aid, trainees develop a plethora of skills such as identifying the manifestations of various mental health disorders, conducting motivational interviews and managing disruptive behavior.
“Now we have data, and I can customize the training modules to actual calls that we’ve received,” said Bourdon.
Moving forward, Bourdon said she would like to increase training for in-home stabilizations, which are necessary when clients don’t meet the criteria for hospitalization.
CARES teams respond to incidents in Half Moon Bay, but they also travel to locations outside their jurisdiction such as Pescadero and La Honda.
“We’ve been doing a lot of excursions outside of the bounds at the request of the Sheriff's Department to support officers that are responding to a mental health-related call,” said Ronberg.
Rebecca Albin, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s captain commanding Coastside patrols, said that by collaborating with CARES, deputies can field a higher variety of emergency calls, thus serving the community better.
“I think philosophically we’re all very much on board with what they do as an organization,” said Albin. “The last couple years, we’ve tried to make ourselves as best equipped as we can to handle these situations, but we also recognize that there are people that — this is all that they do. This is their calling, just like law enforcement is our calling.”
Albin shared a recent example of the symbiosis between CARES and law enforcement. “I was walking out of our substation a couple weeks ago and I was flagged down to help someone who was having a mental health crisis,” she said. “I immediately called the CARES team and had them respond, and they handled it perfectly.”
Ronberg said the positive work relationship between CARES and the Sheriff’s Office came as a pleasant surprise.
“We really thought in the beginning that they were going to be, like, ‘No, this is our territory,’” said Ronberg. “But it’s the opposite and even better than we could have expected. They say, ‘Hey, maybe you could just help this person or give them resources.’ We’re super connected.”
One thing that sets CARES apart from other similar programs in the country are follow-up calls.
“We’re calling the next day or we’re stopping over at their home the next day to find out how they’re doing,” said Essex. “We can ask them simply, ‘Yesterday was a rough day for you. How are you feeling today?’ We’re not just doing the one-and-done in the heat of the moment. We’re actually doing holistic follow-up care the next day.”
Make no mistake: Working for CARES can be difficult.
During the patrol on Friday, Ronberg stopped the CARES van after spotting a man lying on the ground near his tent along Naomi Partridge Trail. She knew the homeless man used a wheelchair and was concerned that he might have fallen. As it turned out, he was sleeping. Ronberg and Hill asked whether they could come back and check on him later.
“He was very polite today,” said Hill. “The last time we saw him, he told us he didn’t want a relationship with us. So that’s progress, right?”
“Every time we see him, it’s like a brand-new day,” added Ronberg. “We’re going to try again.”
