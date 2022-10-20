Ten candidates for state and local office gathered at the Half Moon Bay Library on Wednesday night and the format of the evening was perhaps as interesting as anything the candidates themselves had to say.
Call it candidate speed dating.
The event was hosted by the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and sponsored by Coastside County Water District director Chris Mickelsen — himself an uncontested candidate for re-election — as well as Puente, the Serdy Real Estate Team and the Half Moon Bay Review. It began with about 50 voters arrayed in tables in the library’s community room. The candidates spent four minutes at one table before shuffling to the next small group of voters. After that unique opening, the evening morphed into a more traditional prepared period of questions and answers for the entire panel.
“If I remember correctly, I stole the idea from the Redwood City chamber,” said Coastside Chamber President and CEO Krystlyn Giedt who advertised the event simply as a forum and chance to meet candidates. “If I told people it was speed dating, people would think what the heck is that?”
She said, in Redwood City, the chamber hosts a luncheon and candidates have 10 to 15 minutes at each table. “Our goal is to get to that,” she said.
Giedt said she would like to host some version of the candidate shuffle even in off-election years so that the electorate has time with its elected representatives.
The gathering was unique for the Coastside and elevated the concerns of voters over prepared questions from the media or a moderator. The candidates seemed to appreciate the spontaneity.
Participants included Half Moon Bay City Council District 4 candidates Bill Balson, David Eblovi and Debbie Ruddock, county Board of Supervisors District 3 candidates Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan, Harbor District District 3 candidates Cameron Rolfe and Katheryn Slater-Carter, Granada Community Services District candidate Barbara Dye, and Tim Dec, a candidate for state Assembly in District 23.
Balson eased into the chair for his first question from a Half Moon Bay voter: “What makes you more qualified?” He launched into a list of his academic and professional experience. Another voter groused about the change to district voting and he noted that he and his opponents were all running on citywide issues and not focused on parochial concerns.
Dec, a Republican challenger for the Assembly seat, broke the ice by asking if anyone at the table knew who their current representative was. “Who’s going to win the prize?” he asked. After a short awkward silence he told the table its current assemblymember was Marc Berman. He said he understood top issues on the coast to be traffic and water before one voter cut him off and said her big worry was crime.
Parmer-Lohan was also asked about crime and homelessness during one speed round. She heralded her experience in San Carlos, where she is currently a city councilwoman, saying that city’s contract with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has been working well. She acknowledged that homelessness is complicated but that she was committed to “making sure every homeless person has a door” at night.
Dye’s evening was complicated by the fact that many of those in attendance didn’t live in her district. Nevertheless, she was excited to talk about plans for a park on the Burnham Strip.
Mueller sat down at one of his last stops of a quick-moving night to perhaps the most difficult question of all: “How are you going to fix everything?” He treated it with seriousness saying a legislator’s job is to break down the needs into “low-hanging fruit” that can be achieved easily and then other things that require diligence.
What did he think of the evening?
“This is unique,” he said.
