Friday’s filing deadline for candidates passed to reveal some interesting races on the coast in the lead up to the Nov. 3 general election.
The filing period for the general election closed at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. If an elected incumbent had not filed for re-election by that deadline, other candidates will have an extended filing period, with a new deadline of Aug. 12. Therefore, the deadline is extended for some La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District, Midcoast Community Council, Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council, Granada Community Service District, Coastside County Water District and San Mateo County Harbor District races.
Contested offices with Coatside implications include the California Senate District 12, California Assembly District 24, San Mateo Community College District governing board, Midcoast Community Council, San Mateo County Harbor Commission, La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District, Trustee Area D of Cabrillo Unified School District and Half Moon Bay City Council for District 3.
This marks the first election season for some local boards that have recently adopted a by-district rather than at-large form of voting. For instance, that means that voters in Half Moon Bay will chose only one candidate representing their geographic district rather than vote for two councilmembers who would then serve the entire city. The change — mandated by challenges on the basis of the California Voting Rights Act — means voters will now have to check their address against district maps for the Harbor District, the city of Half Moon Bay and Cabrillo Unified School District.
Several Coastside races will go uncontested, often with incumbents reinstalled to their seats. Some offices simply did not attract any candidates, including Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council and District 5 of San Mateo County Harbor Commission.
The following is a roundup of candidates who have qualified by Friday’s deadline.
California Senate District 13: Alexander Glew, Republican; Josh Becker, Democrat
California Assembly District 24: Marc Berman, Democrat; Peter Ohtaki, Republican
San Mateo Community College District Governing Board Trustee Area 1 (1 seat): Eugene Whitlock, equity/inclusion educator; Lisa A. Petrides, educator/nonprofit CEO (pending)
Midcoast Community Council Member (3 seats): Dan Haggerty, incumbent; Gregg A. Dieguez, retired businessman; Andra Anderson; Jill Grant, construction compliance manager
San Mateo County Harbor District Member, District 4 (1 seat): Dawn Korth, project manager; Shaunna Kinzie Solorzano (pending); Lemoine “Lee” Fernandez, retired civil servant (pending); Tom Mattusch, incumbent
La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District Members, Governing Board (3 seats): Mary P. Windram, incumbent; Renee Erridge, leadership development professional; Lisa Mateja, human resources administrator; Andy Wilson, small businessman (pending)
Cabrillo Unified School District Member, Governing Board, Trustee Area D (1 seat): Sophie Layne, incumbent; Nicholas Wrotniewski, behavior specialist/Realtor; Yvonne Seeley, attorney
Cabrillo Unified School District Member, Governing Board, Trustee Area B (1 seat): Kimberly Hines, incumbent; David Seaton, Realtor
Half Moon Bay City Council Member, District 2 (1 seat): Harvey Rarback, incumbent
Half Moon Bay City Council Member, District 3 (1 seat): Adam Eisen, hotel group sales; Joaquin Jimenez, community outreach liaison
Granada Community Services District Members (2 seats): Nancy Reed Marsh; Matthew R. Clark, incumbent
