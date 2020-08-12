Nearly a dozen local camps and organizations are uniting to offer parents some relief this fall in the form of day camps to provide child care while school has gone online.
For instance, Gymtowne Gymnastics is opening its doors to kindergarten through fifth-grade students this fall to learn and play while their parents are at work.
"It’s going to be 'Little House on the Prairie' with Wi-Fi," owner Doris Parker said.
The effort to open local camps during the fall was organized by HEAL Project Executive Director Amy Bono, with funding from the Cabrillo Education Foundation. Bono began circulating a flyer with camp options and information in English and Spanish late last week. While the camps are running independent of Cabrillo Unified School District, District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said they will be an invaluable resource to students and parents, particularly those opting for the hybrid model, while school is remote.
“We are extremely grateful that these folks are all doing what they’re doing to provide services to families that need them,” McPhetridge said. “Amy has been just a champion, total pillar of the community.”
Campers will have to arrange transportation to and from the camps, and will be required to comply with health screenings and other protocols. All of the camps will limit attendance, in line with state and county health guidelines, and McPhetridge said those operating on CUSD property will have to be insured and cleared through the county. Bono said each is offering some scholarships to eligible students based on their qualification for free and reduced public school lunch. But scholarship spots may be limited at some camps that rely on tuition and donations to operate, especially while their operations have been limited all summer.
Where the camps differ is in their structures, schedules and activities — and associated costs. Some camps, like the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and Gymtowne Gymnastics, are providing Wi-Fi and staff to help kids log in and out of remote learning.
BGCC Education Director Amanda Larson said the club is sending out a survey to its members to gauge need and interest in the program, and hopes to prioritize access for families that don’t have internet or a safe place to complete schoolwork.
“We’re all trying to provide different things based on our abilities as organizations and how we want to tackle that as individual groups,” Larson said.
Lazy H Ranch is going a step further, offering an on-site credentialed teacher to help students through classwork and homework, as well as developing separate lessons and learning plans for those enrolled in the independent learning option. Co-founder Emma Hofmann said their full-day program will also offer outdoor learning opportunities, like gardening, horseback riding and animal husbandry.
“That's the unique part of what we’re going to be doing, providing academic support and also hands-on learning,” Hofmann said.
Although they are mostly outdoors or in large indoor spaces, camps will have to limit the number of attendees and are asking for sign-ups on a monthly basis due to public health orders. Each is following protocols from the county and state health departments should any students contract or come in contact with COVID-19.
“I wish I could offer it to more families on the Coastside, because thousands of kids on the Coastside are trying to figure this out,” Hofmann said.
Parents can visit each of the program websites for more information on sign-ups and costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.