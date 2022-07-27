Caltrans crews cleaned up a large portion of the homeless encampment next to Pilarcitos Creek underneath Highway 1 last week after the city of Half Moon Bay asked for assistance to remove debris from the state right of way.
By 7 a.m. on July 20, Caltrans personnel and California Highway Patrol officers were on the scene. Prior to their arrival, several homeless outreach nonprofits
including LifeMoves, the operator of the Coast House, the Pacifica Resource
Center and Abundant Grace Coastside Worker contacted those living in the encampments to offer services and shelter alternatives.
The effort comes four years after the city closed a homeless encampment behind nearby Strawflower Village. It appeared that at least some of those living behind Safeway simply moved to the creek under the highway. Officials say there were ongoing complaints about the encampment.
The city reached out to Caltrans last month asking for help with the encampment. Because it’s spread out across property belonging to Caltrans, the city and private landowners, an overarching policy has been hard to pin down. Caltrans only cleaned its right of way, leaving some concerned that residents of the encampment will go into private or city property.
City Manager Bob Nisbet told the City Council last week that after he went through the encampment in June, he had staff prepare recommendations to address the issue. City staff is planning to present several options to the City Council within the next few weeks. It’s possible the city could close the path, invest in cleanups or increase patrols. Nisbet said any response is meant to be humane, positive and not exacerbate the situation.
“The city needs a thoughtful plan of action here that is more than just moving folks around and putting garbage cans out,” he said.
Some people have drawn attention to the large number of bikes lying next to the path. An assortment of parts can be seen strewn across the area. To address potential theft, Nisbet suggested that the city could look into a deal with Bike Temple, a partnership between the Coastside Mountain Bikers Club, ALAS, Abundant Grace and Coastside Hope that refurbishes and donates bikes. The idea floated by the city is that it could be used to provide working bikes to the homeless population, and, in theory, cut down on bike theft.
