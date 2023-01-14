Caltrans has re-opened Highway 92 with one-way traffic control. The re-opening occurred shortly after 8 p.m. tonight.
The state transportation agency has been evaluating a large hole that appeared in the westbound lane of Highway 92 just west of Highway 35 on Thursday. The road has been variously open to one-way traffic control or closed completely since then.
The partial re-opening announcement followed some confusion over when the road might support some traffic. On Friday the city of Half Moon Bay website said the road would re-open to eastbound traffic only on Jan. 16. Caltrans later said that wasn't true.
Work on the westbound lane will continue and there is no estimate on when that might be complete.
(1) comment
Temporary fix. Need to fix what is underneath. Don't trust it. Rather be safe and go down hwy 1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.