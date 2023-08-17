The construction at the top of Highway 92 was supposed to be done by Memorial Day. Then the deadline was the Fourth of July. Now it’s Labor Day, according to Half Moon Bay Public Works Director Maz Bozorginia. Here’s why it’s taking longer than expected.
In January, the winter storms caused water to start leaking out of a culvert that is located about 20 feet under Highway 92, according to Bozorginia. The excess water saturated the dirt under the road, which led to the cavern, or what many people have been referring to as a sinkhole. The roadway was closed for a time and lanes in each direction have been closed ever since.
“My understanding of what’s happening is that even though the sinkhole itself is fixed on the surface, this was a pretty significantly deep issue,” Bozorginia said. “The scope of their work is beyond just the repair of the surface itself.
“Soils were saturated for a lot longer than what a lot of us anticipated, so even though they were trying to do these repairs, it was hard to do it on the hillside when it's still wet,” he added. “They had to wait for some of the stuff to dry out more to be able to really do the improvements that we need… So it seems like they’re getting pretty close to being able to reconfigure it back to the original condition.”
The state transportation agency is responsible for maintenance. Caltrans Public Information Officer Alejandro Lopez confirmed Bozorginia’s understanding in an email to the Review
“The work is to replace a failed drain/culvert that runs under (Highway) 92, which lead to pavement settling on the roadway,” Lopez wrote. “Caltrans has shifted the roadway over and is completing repairs from the side of the highway. Repairs include slope stabilization and installing a 36” diameter 250’ long pipe from the side of the highway. This operation will not impact traffic.”
Caltrans and the city of Half Moon Bay have been meeting monthly to share general updates on the progress of the operation, but many who drive Highway 92 every day have their own questions.
“Anytime there's an impact with 92 we do get a lot of calls from folks because we have a lot of constituents and residents that obviously use 92, but also beyond that the Coastside itself, (the road) comes through our jurisdiction,” Bozorginia said. “Whenever there's an impact, whether it's construction related, or accident related whatever, we always get those phone calls and communications from the public.”
Caltrans has also “received questions about the work and the temporary closure of the truck passing lane that is being utilized to safely transport materials and equipment,” Lopez wrote, though did not expand.
Despite the monthly update meetings, a lack of communication from Caltrans, contractors and utility companies that do road work has been a frustration for city officials.
“Some of the challenges that we've had is just notification from Caltrans,” Bozorginia said. “It's not just Caltrans that works on the right of way… so if the utility company, say AT&T, had some telephone lines that were damaged during the storm events… and had to come out and do some emergency work, they have to get permits from Caltrans. They have that, however they did not notify anybody — the city, any of the other stakeholders — that this work was impending.
“When they do daytime work, and they close lanes, you've got to stop to control traffic,” he said. “So that's been one of the bigger concerns and issues is we just aren't able to get the communication from those decision makers in a timely fashion. We’re always behind the rest of the community.”
In an attempt to get ahead of the problem before future winter storms hit, Caltrans is monitoring and maintaining the repaired culvert as well as other culverts.
“They promised me that they were looking at all of the other culverts to ensure everything else was in good working condition too,” Bozorginia said. “We're spending all this time and energy and money, so let's just make sure that all the other sections are in good shape. And if they're not, let's try to take care of it before it becomes a bigger problem.”
“We thank the public for their patience as Caltrans continues to work quickly to return the roadway to full operation,” Lopez wrote. “The majority of the repair work is being completed off the roadway and may not be visible by motorists. This work method allows motorists and bicyclists to continue to use SR 92 while the work is completed.”
I am still unclear why they can't open the passing lane going up the hill. They could close it before the curve and construction. But wiser heads will prevail. Just fix it.
