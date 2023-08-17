hole on Highway 92

This is how the hole on Highway 92 looked shortly after it opened up in January. The state transportation agency has since filled the hole and made progress on addressing underlying drainage problems that caused the hole. Photo courtesy Caltrans

 CalTrans

The construction at the top of Highway 92 was supposed to be done by Memorial Day. Then the deadline was the Fourth of July. Now it’s Labor Day, according to Half Moon Bay Public Works Director Maz Bozorginia. Here’s why it’s taking longer than expected.

In January, the winter storms caused water to start leaking out of a culvert that is located about 20 feet under Highway 92, according to Bozorginia. The excess water saturated the dirt under the road, which led to the cavern, or what many people have been referring to as a sinkhole. The roadway was closed for a time and lanes in each direction have been closed ever since.

(1) comment

Book Goddess

I am still unclear why they can't open the passing lane going up the hill. They could close it before the curve and construction. But wiser heads will prevail. Just fix it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories