Caltrans has filled the hole that has closed the westbound lane of Highway 92, however more work needs to be done, a state transportation spokesman said late Tuesday.
"Currently, our engineers, safety specialists and many other Caltrans workers are working at stabilizing the (westbound) lane," said Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana. "We were able to fill the sinkhole but more work needs to be done to stabilize that section of the highway."
Quintana said crews will be "rebuilding a rock slope protection to address erosion" that became evident on the westbound shoulder of the roadway and on the slope below the road.
Once that work is complete there will still be more work to do, Quintana said. He said when the shoulder work is complete, crews will shift the one-way traffic control onto the westbound lane to allow for work on the eastbound lane. He did not specify the nature of that work nor how long the entire project would take.
"Caltrans No. 1 priority is safety and we want to make sure that portion of the highway is safe for motorists to travel on," he said.
Quintana said the agency is also aware of complaints over the long, slow commute.
"Our crews are continuing to monitor the area and adjust as needed to help alleviate the traffic congestion during the morning commute and evening commute," he said.
Seems it might be more efficient to make 92 available for Eastbound traffic only in the mornings and Westbound only in the afternoons (not sure how that impacts access to Ox mountain for garbage trucks) or at the very least find a way to shorten the distance between the two one way flagger points so the pace car round trip isn’t taking as long.
That’s not practical for trucks, delivery services, or those of us who commute into half moon bay to work.
Understandable, but 1000's of cars heading Eastbound waiting over 2 hours to get through is also "not practical." I would say even more "not practical" than the few dozen cars and garbage trucks heading West.
Totally agree it needs to make sense for the majority who live on the Coast
Although I sympathize with you the vast majority of our Coast residents commute out of HMB
Or run 10 or 15 minutes of traffic through at a time each way to cut down on the recycle time and maximize the # of cars per hour that can make it through.
Something does need to be done to take into account commute east and west bound priority given in the morning to east bound and afternoon westbound
