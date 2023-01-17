Caltrans has filled the hole that has closed the westbound lane of Highway 92, however more work needs to be done, a state transportation spokesman said late Tuesday.

"Currently, our engineers, safety specialists and many other Caltrans workers are working at stabilizing the (westbound) lane," said Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana. "We were able to fill the sinkhole but more work needs to be done to stabilize that section of the highway."

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(7) comments

AStar

Seems it might be more efficient to make 92 available for Eastbound traffic only in the mornings and Westbound only in the afternoons (not sure how that impacts access to Ox mountain for garbage trucks) or at the very least find a way to shorten the distance between the two one way flagger points so the pace car round trip isn’t taking as long.

Anw

That’s not practical for trucks, delivery services, or those of us who commute into half moon bay to work.

Hmbguy123

Understandable, but 1000's of cars heading Eastbound waiting over 2 hours to get through is also "not practical." I would say even more "not practical" than the few dozen cars and garbage trucks heading West.

ramirez

Totally agree it needs to make sense for the majority who live on the Coast

ramirez

Although I sympathize with you the vast majority of our Coast residents commute out of HMB

Larry H

Or run 10 or 15 minutes of traffic through at a time each way to cut down on the recycle time and maximize the # of cars per hour that can make it through.

ramirez

Something does need to be done to take into account commute east and west bound priority given in the morning to east bound and afternoon westbound

