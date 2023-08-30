Next year Caltrans is expected to start a long-planned project to mitigate erosion of the Highway 1 overpass above Pilarcitos Creek. The work will require the state to temporarily divert a segment of the creek and repair a damaged portion of the Naomi Patridge Trail.
Pilarcitos Creek originates at the eastern side of Coastal Range mountains and flows southwest for 13 miles, moving through Half Moon Bay before emptying out into the Pacific Ocean. The Highway 1 bridge was constructed over the creek in 1954. The creek’s scour of the bridge’s concrete supporting structures was identified as an issue by Caltrans years before last winter’s storms. Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit to allow the state to begin removing vegetation and installing rock slope protection under the roadway.
To access the area, Caltrans plans to move 240 feet of the creek using two cofferdams connected by a pipe to divert water downstream. Engineers are proposing to re-grade the existing creek and construct a low-flow channel for fish passage, according to a staff report.
Caltrans engineers noted that the project has already been delayed and if funding isn’t secure by June 2024, the project managers would have to reapply for funds, which could take months or years. Construction is anticipated to be done in a single dry season, likely in summer 2024.
Both planners and staff brought up the fact that the project will impact the unhoused population that resides in the riparian area. Caltrans does have an in-house unit to coordinate with homeless individuals, but it’s unclear when and who will be responsible for outreach. For past projects near the creek, teams from Abundant Grace Coastside Worker have done outreach to give advance notice to the homeless prior to projects.
“There are a lot of variables and we have to drag in other parts of the city to deal with this and get their input on that early,” Half Moon Bay Senior Planner Doug Garrison said.
In terms of the Naomi Patridge Trail, the paved multi-use path that runs adjacent to the northern side of Pilarcitos Creek, Caltrans has agreed to repair a section under the highway that was damaged in the winter storms. The trail will be temporarily rerouted during construction. The city of Half Moon Bay is responsible for routine maintenance of the path, even though it’s on Caltrans property, but the state agency has agreed to partner with the city on repairing it after the creek work is finished.
Garrison said major traffic impacts on Highway 1 aren’t expected, but there could be some disturbance near the right lane where drivers turn east to Highway 92 when crews are moving in and out of the area.
“I think everyone is aware we need to pay attention to this,” Garrison said. “Needless to say, Highway 1 is pretty critical infrastructure for the Coastside.”
Forty-two trees in the riparian zone will be removed from Pilarcitos Creek, and details about where replacement trees will be planted are still unclear. The city’s Land Use Plan requires three native trees be planted for every one removed, but state and federal agencies may require a higher ratio. Not all trees will be replaced at the construction site, so Caltrans is looking at several other off-site areas, including elsewhere along Pilarcitos Creek, open space in Pacific Ridge and the YMCA Camp Jones Gulch in La Honda. Commissioners urged the city and Caltrans to commit to planting new trees in Half Moon Bay, but the location depends on agreement from other agencies.
The project requires Caltrans to secure numerous permits from state and federal agencies as well as commit to biological monitoring. The staff report said the state had to get biological opinions from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service.
The commission expressed concern that the analyses for the placement of rock slopes were done before the latest series of winter storms, which caused the creek to overflow and flood a nearby neighborhood by Oak and Pilarcitos avenues. A condition of the commission’s approval was that the city and Caltrans ensure the proposed project wouldn’t increase the risks of flooding downstream.
Rommel Pardo, a Caltrans senior project manager, noted that while the project is meant to address a small segment of the creek, the design accounted for a 100-year storm event.
“My dealings with structural hydraulics is that they walk a fine line between protecting the bridge integrity and not affecting the fish habitat and migration,” said Pardo. “This was the least intrusive method for protecting the bridge and the environment.”
