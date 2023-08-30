Pilarcitos Bridge

Caltrans is planning work on the Pilarcitos Bridge along Highway 1 in 2024. The work includes repair to the trail that was damaged by winter flooding.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Next year Caltrans is expected to start a long-planned project to mitigate erosion of the Highway 1 overpass above Pilarcitos Creek. The work will require the state to temporarily divert a segment of the creek and repair a damaged portion of the Naomi Patridge Trail. 

Pilarcitos Creek originates at the eastern side of Coastal Range mountains and flows southwest for 13 miles, moving through Half Moon Bay before emptying out into the Pacific Ocean. The Highway 1 bridge was constructed over the creek in 1954. The creek’s scour of the bridge’s concrete supporting structures was identified as an issue by Caltrans years before last winter’s storms. Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit to allow the state to begin removing vegetation and installing rock slope protection under the roadway. 

