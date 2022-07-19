Traffic issues and proposed improvements to alleviate them are among the most common topics discussed by various boards and agencies representing the Coastside. Caltrans is trying to address some of the traffic problems on the coast with a connected electronic signage system, but so far those plans have hit administrative gridlock.
Last week the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission reviewed Caltrans’ Coastal Development Permit application to install a new variable message sign, or VMS, adjacent to the northbound lane on Highway 1 south of Miramontes Point Road. The electric sign is meant to display travel times, road closures and other traffic safety-related messages. The sign can be activated during emergencies or when otherwise needed and would be off most of the time.
Some, including planning commissioners, have questioned the effectiveness of these signs given the lack of alternate routes on the coast, and say that smartphones, way-finding applications and county messaging systems already keep drivers informed. The Planning Commission signaled it’s likely to deny the project by continuing the topic to Aug. 23 so two commissioners absent last week could deliberate and staff can make findings for denial.
Because the development is considered a major public works project, the Half Moon Bay City Council’s final action is appealable to the California Coastal Commission.
Last week Commissioner Margaret Gossett voiced concerns that permitting the sign could set a precedent for more work that blocks the scenic views from Highway 1. She also said it didn’t effectively serve nearby residents because it was at the far southern end of town. Commissioner Steve Ruddock said the location seemed appropriate and wouldn’t unduly block visual resources as defined by city code.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a spot where there is less impact on a view than where Caltrans proposes to put this VMS,” Ruddock said.
The proposed VMS is one of several included in a larger Caltrans highway safety improvement project that involves work in Pacifica and the unincorporated parts of the Midcoast.
In October 2020, Half Moon Bay City Council received a proposal from Caltrans on its State Route 1 Traffic Operational Systems Improvements that planned for five VMS locations from Pacifica to Half Moon Bay. That plan included two wireless detection systems on traffic lights and one VMS near Seymour Street in Half Moon Bay. The City Council and residents told Caltrans they weren’t in favor of the VMS signs because they were an eyesore, meant for more urban areas and likely would be ineffective as planned at the James Ford car dealership and should be moved south. The council also said the sign needed design review by the Architectural Advisory Committee.
Based on that feedback, Caltrans altered its design and moved its location south on the highway. The state’s proposal means installing a 12-foot-long, 5-foot-tall sign mounted on two wooden posts, and the total height from the road wouldn’t exceed 15 feet. Messages would only be in English, but Caltrans is considering adding other languages.
The state will also provide new guardrails and underground cables along the east side of the highway to provide power and data connection to the new message board. The signs can be on during PG&E public safety power shutoffs. Construction could take up to two months.
Caltrans would have to trim the lower limbs of nearby eucalyptus trees to make the sign more visible from the road and plant three
Monterey cypress trees behind the sign. Because the VMS is off more often than not, the planners’ hope was that darker-colored foliage would be an appropriate backdrop that would help it blend in when not in service.
(1) comment
Useless eyesores- thanks to those working against the signification of the coastside!
