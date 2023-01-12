Updated 5 p.m.: Highway 92 was closed in both directions early Thursday morning while Caltrans crews worked to discern whether any of the lanes were safe for travel after a large sinkhole opened up in the westbound lane.
There was one-way traffic getting through for the Wednesday night commute after crews began to evaluate what was causing a dip in the westbound lane just west of upper Highway 35. But Caltrans spokesman Pedro Quintana said it was closed entirely after crews became concerned about the eastbound lane as well.
“I know this is a big inconvenience for residents," said Quintana, who added he once lived in Half Moon Bay. "We should have a better idea this afternoon."
What they learned through the course of the day was apparently not good. There was little word on when the problem would be resolved or what it would take to fix it. Quintana said the concern was for a "pavement failure" that would occur if the pavement sinks along with the ground underneath.
"Caltrans' No. 1 concern is safety," he said.
The closure presumably also effects emergency vehicle access. At various times through the night Sheriff's deputies told dispatchers the road was closed to emergency vehicles, then open but that they couldn't get through quickly. It was not clear whether emergency vehicles could use the eastbound lane in an emergency.
(4) comments
Next time you are out there, look on the north side of the passenger side barrier. See if the soil that used to be in this cavity has flushed down the slope. A challenging fix indeed.
Yikes!
Should be super fun during the next round of storms when the traffic lights predictably fail again on Hwy1 at Main St, Coronado, and Linda Mar.
Sure hope Caltrans gets Hwy. 92 fixed for All the commuters in a timely manner....this is going to make traveling up and over thru Pacifica a mess...Hopefully things will be better in a few days for all...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.