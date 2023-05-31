Devil’s Slide

Elected representatives have been meeting with telecommunications company officials in an effort to bring greater redundancy to connections across the coast. They say Comcast will soon have a new line through the Devil’s Slide tunnels.

Officials representing the Coastside have initiated a deal with the state and telecommunications companies to install fiber optic cables through Devil’s Slide, bringing in a second source of connectivity service that advocates say is critical to keeping local emergency communication intact. 

Earlier this year San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, U.S. Rep Anna Eshoo and representatives from Caltrans, Comcast, AT&T and PG&E agreed to add redundant fiber optic cables through a conduit maintained by Caltrans in the Devil’s Slide tunnels by the end of 2023. 

