Caltrain announced that it will reduce the number of weekday trains it runs starting next week and lasting until early April to accommodate work in San Mateo and Burlingame on the electrification of the system.
The agency's Baby Bullet express service, which travels between San Francisco and San Jose in about an hour and stops only at a few popular stations, will not be operating starting Monday and ending April 1. Midday and evening service on weekdays and weekend service will not be affected, according to Caltrain.
The regular weekday schedule will resume April 4. The temporary schedule can be found at https://www.caltrain.com/schedules/Summary_of_Changes.html.
