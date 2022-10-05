The state superintendent of public instruction announced last week that his department will release results this month from standardized tests taken by students last spring. That is a reversal from his a previous position that seemed to delay release.
Previously the superintendent had said that the Smarter Balanced test scores would be made public closer to the end of the year in conjunction with an updated California School Dashboard that combines the test results with other indicators of student performance.
The change in timeline for releasing statewide results comes after EdSource, an Oakland-based education research and information organization, wrote to the California Department of Education stating that public interest in the test results outweighs any reasons for delaying their release.
The test results will provide one measure of any loss of learning that occurred when students attended school on Zoom rather than in person from spring 2020 until after the start of 2021.
County education offices and local school districts generally follow the state timeline for making results available. Cabrillo Unified Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said prior to the change in the state’s plans that he would present results at the governing board meeting on Oct. 13. Other local school leaders have not yet announced plans to release their results. Parents and guardians received access to the individual results for their children earlier this year.
The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress tests that produce Smarter Balanced results are given to students in spring each year with results typically coming out before the start of the following school year.
CAASPP tests were not administered in 2019-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020-21 local districts had the option of giving the tests or relying on other tools to measure student achievement. Less than one-quarter of students in the state took the standardized tests after returning to their classrooms in 2021. With limited participation in testing the California Department of Education said in January that the 2021 data was of limited use for assessing learning.
Cabrillo Unified School District did not administer the CAASPP in 2021. The results for Pacifica School District showed a drop of 5 percent in the number of students meeting grade-level standards for English and an almost 10 percent drop for math.
Terra Nova and Oceana high schools in Pacifica both notched impressive improvements in test results between 2019 and 2021. However, only about one-third of enrolled students participated in testing last year. Thus the improved scores suggest growing inequities in access to education as a result of the pandemic rather than an overall recovery.
Smarter Balanced results released by the Los Angeles Unified School District last month showed declines across the board for students in the state's largest district. Almost three-quarters of students in the district did not meet state standards in math.
In a letter circulated to LAUSD colleagues, veteran teacher Alan Wahrhaftig posed questions about the assessment method. He pointed out that the drop in students meeting standards was only 2 percent in English and 5 percent for math between 2019 and 2022.
“A bigger question is why the scores didn’t drop by a lot more when the kids clearly weren’t learning as much as in a normal year,” Wahrhaftig wrote. He suggested that the Smarter Balanced system could be a poor measure of student learning. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.