The state superintendent of public instruction announced last week that his department will release results this month from standardized tests taken by students last spring. That is a reversal from his a previous position that seemed to delay release.

Previously the superintendent had said that the Smarter Balanced test scores would be made public closer to the end of the year in conjunction with an updated California School Dashboard that combines the test results with other indicators of student performance.

