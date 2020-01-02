  1. Home
Low-wage workers will ring in the new decade with bigger paychecks as a round of minimum wage hikes takes effect today.

The state’s minimum wage was $11 an hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $12 an hour for larger employers. Beginning Jan. 1, both those rates increased by $1 per hour. The hikes are part of a statewide law that raises the rate every year until it hits $15 in 2023.

In addition, about a dozen Bay Area cities — including Half Moon Bay — are hiking wages beyond the new statewide minimum. The cities’ wages – some as high as $15.40 per hour — are the latest in a slew of recent hikes.

For instance, in South San Francisco, workers will get a boost from $11 an hour at small employers and $12 an hour at large employers to $15 per hour. Minimum wages in Belmont will jump from $13.50 to $15 an hour, and from $12 an hour to $13.75 an hour in Daly City. In Menlo Park, the minimum wage will climb from $12 an hour for large employers and $11 an hour for small employers to $15 an hour. Redwood City workers will see increases to $15.38, and Oakland workers will see their wages increase to $14.14.

Half Moon Bay is mulling a new minimum wage of $15 an hour for all workers. The Council is set to vote on the measure later this month. It would take effect in July.

