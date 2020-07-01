  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference today that all state beach parking lots will be closed through the coming holiday weekend. On the Coastside, that includes Half Moon Bay, Gray Whale Cove, Pescadero, San Gregorio and Pomponio state beaches.

Newsom also announced today the closure of indoor businesses in 19 counties — but San Mateo County was not among them because it has not seen comparable spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

The announcement comes as California has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, recording nearly 8,000 in the last 24 hours.

Beach parking has been a matter of continual concern since March, when shelter-in-place orders were first put in place. Many jurisdictions, including the city of Half Moon Bay, found that visitors continued to come to the beach and that forcing parking on side streets only exacerbated the problem.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments