Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference today that all state beach parking lots will be closed through the coming holiday weekend. On the Coastside, that includes Half Moon Bay, Gray Whale Cove, Pescadero, San Gregorio and Pomponio state beaches.
Newsom also announced today the closure of indoor businesses in 19 counties — but San Mateo County was not among them because it has not seen comparable spikes in cases and hospitalizations.
The announcement comes as California has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, recording nearly 8,000 in the last 24 hours.
Beach parking has been a matter of continual concern since March, when shelter-in-place orders were first put in place. Many jurisdictions, including the city of Half Moon Bay, found that visitors continued to come to the beach and that forcing parking on side streets only exacerbated the problem.
Get over yourselves!
1. The Governor is not your personal Advisor. He has an entire state to oversea. His actions are based on others advice, statistics, and I am sure a % of political interest. But isn’t that why he was elected?
2. If not for the visiting masses, you wouldn’t have to worry about closing businesses due to covid, because there would be no business to close. Halfmoon bay doesn’t exist in its current state without tourism.
3. Halfmoon bay has always been known as a welcoming, inviting destination. Drop the elitist attitudes. Didn’t know nature created beaches to enjoy just for the people that lived in the zip code!
This is an opinion of a former resident that moved abroad to escape the very attitudes that many of you are displaying. Just be grateful you have such a wonderful area to enjoy and raise your families. Could be worse, you could live in Bakerfield! ....... just kidding
From Galaxy Quest: It doesn't take a great actor to recognize a bad one.
We've had one trained actor as governor and one who played the part robustly following the demise of Davis The Gray. This one does not know when to get off the stage - flopping about with fits of authoritarianism while giving good television “face”.
The Direction: Pick out two suits, put them in your personal vehicle (assuming you have one after all these many years at the public teat) and leave the State...as an act of contrition for your disastrous handling of the virus, the destruction of the state's economy and the unnecessary public debt you've burdened us with.
But did nothing about shutting down the protests where 100s if not 1000s gathered , without observing shelter in place ,social distancing, or wearing masks . Acted in a complete lawlessness and total disregard , looting and attacking innocent passers by even commuters on the freeway . Gavin and his supporting progressive media outlets continue to push their Marxism agenda . You can try and squelch the holiday, try and erase history but you underestimate the number of people that see through your BS.
Identity politics is divisive. That is the true BS. As long as both ends are fighting the middle the oligarchs get fatter and everyone else is an under employed widget making wage slave, blind and toothless. Newsom, Trump, they are just cheap hired hands. A house divided makes more room at the top.
Will they take away all the garbage cans too to stop the littering? Pffft
Take away the tourists. For most of the Coastside they are huge liability. Garbage, air and water pollution, traffic, Fire and Police expenses. In no way does tourism drag it's own weight. The Marin County folks got it right with Muir Woods. Reservations, not mayhem.
