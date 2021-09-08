CalFire has banned all outdoor burning in its San Mateo and Santa Cruz coverage areas due to the ongoing risk of wildfire. The ban extends to campfires, celebratory bonfires and other open burns. It does not preclude enclosed charcoal barbecues at home or in designated areas.
The ban took effect at noon on Friday and runs indefinitely until the threat recedes.
— from staff reports
