Firefighters expect to conduct a prescribed burn on nearly 20 acres east of the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir on Tuesday. Cal Fire staff say this is San Mateo County’s first prescribed burn larger than five acres east of the Santa Cruz Mountains in decades.
In addition to extensive fire equipment and a helicopter on site, smoke will likely be seen from Woodside, Belmont, Burlingame, Emerald Hills, San Carlos and parts of I-280.
The single-day effort is meant to remove dead and dying coyote brush and lower the risk of larger wildfires in the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission watershed. San Francisco’s 23,000 acres of land and three reservoirs hold drinking water for about one million people in San Francisco and San Mateo County. Coastside County Water District purchases water from the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir when local sources are low. Combined with Pilarcitos Lake, also owned by SFPUC, the local water district gets about 72 percent of its water annually from San Francisco sources.
“The goals are to reduce those fire fuels, and to reintroduce disturbance for plants and animals that are disturbance-dependent in the San Francisco watershed,” Cal Fire CZU Forester Sarah Collamer said.
