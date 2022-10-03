Crystal Springs Reservoir

Cal Fire will conduct a burn along 20 acres near the upper Crystal Springs Reservoir on Tuesday. File photo

 Public Domain

Firefighters expect to conduct a prescribed burn on nearly 20 acres east of the Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir on Tuesday. Cal Fire staff say this is San Mateo County’s first prescribed burn larger than five acres east of the Santa Cruz Mountains in decades.

In addition to extensive fire equipment and a helicopter on site, smoke will likely be seen from Woodside, Belmont, Burlingame, Emerald Hills, San Carlos and parts of I-280.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories