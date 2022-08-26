Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters rescued a hiker who fell off a bluff near Seal Cove in Moss Beach on Friday morning. The hiker, who fell 100-feet down the cliffside, emerged uninjured and walked home.
The hiker fell at dawn when the edge of the cliff he was walking on crumbled. Around 8:30 a.m., a woman passing by heard his calls and called 911 for help. It took a team of 11 firefighters 22 minutes to perform the cliff rescue operation, according to Public Information Officer Cecile Julliete. CAL FIRE CZU posted a video of the rescue operation on their Twitter account.
The bluff where the hiker fell is privately owned and the former site of a cottage that has since been demolished due to the active landslide. There are no signs at the site warning that the area is a hazard zone.
“Where this person fell is right next to an old home foundation. Half of it has already fallen off the cliff,” said Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Bob Simmons, who was amongst the responders.
Instagram account @fitzgeraldmarinereserve, which is not run by the county or park staff, noted that there are no hazard signs at the site in a post it made on Friday morning about the incident.
The combination of alluring coastal views and crumbling cliffs makes for dangerous hiking situations if hikers take one step too far. Simmons said the Coastside Fire Protection District receives these kinds of hiker rescue calls about once per month.
