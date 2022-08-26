Rescue effort for fallen hiker was successful.
Photo courtesy Cal Fire

Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters rescued a hiker who fell off a bluff near Seal Cove in Moss Beach on Friday morning. The hiker, who fell 100-feet down the cliffside, emerged uninjured and walked home. 

The hiker fell at dawn when the edge of the cliff he was walking on crumbled. Around 8:30 a.m., a woman passing by heard his calls and called 911 for help. It took a team of 11 firefighters 22 minutes to perform the cliff rescue operation, according to Public Information Officer Cecile Julliete. CAL FIRE CZU posted a video of the rescue operation on their Twitter account. 

