Dozens of friends of Harpo Marx turned out on Friday evening to be together at Cafe Society after the shocking news that owner Marx had died. Music and memories filled the air on Main Street.

Harpo Marx, owner of Cafe Society and a leader in the local jazz scene, died peacefully at home on July 25. 

Cafe Society was closed the following day in honor of Marx and, outside, a table blossomed in colorful hydrangeas and assorted flowers left by friends. There was a box of cards for community members to jot down memories and condolences for the family. People gathered outside to grieve, share stories and celebrate his life.

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

