At its October meeting, the Cabrillo Unified School District governing board accepted plans to pave a dirt road that connects the Half Moon Bay High School campus to Highway 92. The board gave its approval to the project without discussion.
The action also included acceptance of a bid from Andreini Bros Inc. of Half Moon Bay to undertake the work on the roadway, which runs from near the school swimming pool to San Mateo Road, and an additional segment by the tennis courts. The work is expected to cost approximately $155,000.
A memo to board members from Superintendent Sean McPhetridge and district construction manager Rinaldo Veseliza included as an attachment to the meeting agenda explained that “In August, CUSD was approached by a representative of HMBHS neighbors who were interested in developing an agreement with CUSD to share costs in the repaving of that dirt road and the installation of a new gate on that service road.”
The memo added that “this work will improve access for CUSD staff and students as well as the neighbors who have easements in order to use those roadways.”
In comments at the meeting, Graham Charles, a parent of two students in the district, challenged the statement that the road would provide access for staff and students because it is blocked by a locked gate and does not connect to school parking lots.
Charles also cited state law that places responsibility for easement maintenance on the easement holders. “If someone puts a road over your yard to get to their property, they have to maintain the road, not you,” he said.
The arrangement to pave the road also raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest because the Andreini family ranch is among the neighboring properties accessed by way of the road.
“It’s true that we do not expect this to be a road that will be used by students to come to campus,” McPhetridge said. But, he added, maintenance staff uses it, students go running there and “... should Lewis Foster ever be blocked, we need some access road that could be used in an emergency.”
The superintendent reiterated that a neighbor initiated the discussion about new fencing, but said that he was the one who wanted to pave the roads to ensure emergency access and avoid liability.
So, McPhetridge said, he approached the party offering to pay for the fence about getting the neighbors to share the cost of paving. Ensuing negotiations resulted in the neighbors agreeing to pay 30 percent of the cost. McPhetridge said he was delighted with the outcome that could save the district roughly $50,000. He insisted that the arrangement does not mean, as critics suggested, that the district was paying for something the neighbors initially wanted.
McPhetridge also responded to concerns about a possible conflict of interest.
“We received three bids and (the one from Andreini Bros.) happened to be the lowest bid in a blind bidding process,” he said. Andreini Bros. has not responded to the Review’s request for comment.
Members of the board did not discuss the matter or ask to have it moved to the general business agenda for separate consideration. The consent agenda passed unanimously.
