At its October meeting, the Cabrillo Unified School District governing board accepted plans to pave a dirt road that connects the Half Moon Bay High School campus to Highway 92. The board gave its approval to the project without discussion.

The action also included acceptance of a bid from Andreini Bros Inc. of Half Moon Bay to undertake the work on the roadway, which runs from near the school swimming pool to San Mateo Road, and an additional segment by the tennis courts. The work is expected to cost approximately $155,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories