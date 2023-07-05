At its final meeting of the school year the Cabrillo Unified School District Board of Trustees approved new boundaries for three of the four elementary schools in the district.
The change will take effect beginning with the 2024-25 school year. By shifting the areas covered by the schools, the district hopes to limit the growing disparity in enrollment numbers among the three campuses, Hatch, El Granada and Farallone View.
In the fall of 2024 all incoming kindergarten and transitional kindergarten students and any other newly enrolled students who live in the Pillar Ridge community adjacent to the airport will attend Farallone View Elementary. New students whose home addresses are on Highway 92, including the Hilltop mobile home park, or in the Highland Park neighborhood will enroll at El Granada Elementary.
During the most recent year Hatch, El Granada and Farallone View enrolled 543, 322 and 164 students, respectively. According to a presentation by Bianca Forrester, director of pupil and personnel services, the district expects the imbalance to increase, resulting in numbers that strain the facilities at Hatch and leave Farallone View with too few students.
The district has set target enrollments of 500 at Hatch, 270 at El Granada and 240 at Farallone View.
The changes will not affect Kings Mountain Elementary which enrolls fewer than 60 students.
In 2019 the district changed the enrollment of students who live in the Moonridge neighborhood from Farallone View to Hatch. The switch meant that rather than traveling each day to the campus farthest from their homes, those students would attend the closest. However, the reassignment of about 50 students and demographic trends are creating a growing gap in enrollment numbers.
At the time of the Moonridge reassignment the district intended to revise the boundaries for the campuses but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the process. Forrester said that “completing the unfinished boundary revisions can help the district run schools more efficiently, increase parity of services and right-size campus enrollments to school’s physical capacities.”
Forrester said the plan would help Farallone View retain viable enrollment numbers while also increasing diversity in its student body. The changes should also help alleviate issues caused by high enrollments at Hatch.
During the initial years of implementation the realignment could result in siblings being assigned to different schools. Families will be able to apply for intra-district transfers so their children can attend the same school. The Spanish-English immersion program at Hatch
will remain open to all residents of the district by application.
