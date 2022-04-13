The Cabrillo Unified School District and the unions representing teachers and other staff reached tentative agreements on salary increases for the current academic year, the parties announced on Thursday. The deal is short-term, and negotiations over future compensation continue.
The contracts still need to be approved by the governing board of the district and members of the unions. Since the school year began district employees have been working under the terms of the previous contract, which expired in July.
An outside mediator working with the district and the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association proposed a salary increase of $5,000 to each step in the teacher salary schedule. A statement released by the district describes this amount as the equivalent of a 5.29 percent raise for the bargaining unit as a whole. The percentage increase in individual salaries depends on each teacher’s current compensation. In addition, the agreement calls for a one-time payment of $2,000 for each CUTA member.
“In sum, I think this was a good step forward,” said Superintendent Sean McPhetridge. “All employees will receive a sizable raise and a one-time payment, and we believe this will be affordable for us and keep the district solvent while also providing safeguards for services and programs.”
In a separate negotiating session the local chapter of the California School Employees Association, which represents a range of staff who work in facilities, IT, food services and other administrative functions for the district, agreed to a 5 percent raise. The agreement, which was made prior to the proposal for teachers, includes language guaranteeing that any salary increase for CUTA would be extended to CSEA members as well.
This likely means that the CSEA agreement will need to be increased by an additional 0.29 percent.
The contracts, if approved, expire in less than three months. Negotiations on longer-term contracts covering future school years will continue.
Stig Lynne, CSEA Chapter 486 president, said, “CSEA is looking forward to having constructive talks about the rest of the contract that still is to be negotiated for 2021-2024."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.