At a special meeting last week the Cabrillo Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously
approved a measure indicating that the district does not expect to meet its
financial obligations for the current or subsequent years. The state education code requires districts
facing such circumstances to prepare a third
interim budget tracking
expenses through April 30 and to forecast finances
for the remainder of this year and two subsequent years.
Cabrillo’s spreadsheet shows that the district will fail to meet its required financial reserves this year and next year and then run a deficit of $2.7 million in 2024-25.
The dire budget projections come as the district is at odds with teachers over their compensation. After negotiations reached an impasse last month, a mediator appointed by the state met with the two sides. A second mediation session is planned for later this month. The measure — known as a negative certification — supports the district’s position that it cannot offer any raises for the foreseeable future.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge explained that the financial outlook worsened when property tax revenue fell well short of the amount anticipated last year. That came after the district provided a raise of more than 5 percent to teachers and staff.
Although San Mateo County continues to collect increasing amounts of property tax, those revenues are distributed according to the localities where they are assessed. Due in part to low rates of development and property turnover within its boundaries, Cabrillo Unified receives lower property tax funding for schools than many other districts in the county.
Despite disappointing tax revenue, Cabrillo does not expect that its share will drop low enough next year to qualify for supplemental state funding. Districts that do not meet the minimum per-student revenue level set by the state fall under the local control funding formula, which triggers additional resources from Sacramento.
Before voting to accept
the negative certification, the board and superintendent discussed the
difficult decisions they expect to face.
“Next fall is again an exercise in making cuts,” McPhetridge said. He raised the possibility that the district could eliminate positions and reduce the number of advanced placement courses offered. But, he added, “the board could pass a parcel tax.”
Kathleen Wall, co-president of the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association, told the board that, despite steadily increasing revenue, the central office has not been able to control expenses and ends up warning of a fiscal crisis every year. She pointed out that this year costs for administrative salaries are projected to exceed the budget from the start of the year by more than $600,000 while teacher salaries, despite the raise, will end up almost $200,000 under budget. Wall concluded that “CUTA is not the reason that the district is in this financial situation.”
The second interim budget presented in March showed that the district planned on spending several million dollars on books, supplies and outside services in the waning months of the school year. The third
interim budget reduces projected expenses for books and supplies by roughly $1 million but anticipates that nonemployee services and expenses will exceed the budget by an even greater amount. Similar adjustments were made after the second interim budget last year.
The teachers union floated its own radical solution to the financial challenges — one that was not addressed by the board. Wall suggested that, due to the inability of CUSD to attract and retain teachers at the high school, “the governing board should consider asking San Mateo Union High School District to take over Half Moon Bay High.”
